The Albertville Aggies faced off against the James Clemens Jets Friday night in their final home game of the season. Though the two teams might have appeared evenly matched at the start, once the Jets pulled ahead there was no catching up for the Aggies, who suffered a 49-7 defeat.
At six minutes into the first quarter, Emmanuel Sanders ran the ball in from the 35-yard line, untouched, for a Jets touchdown. This came two plays after Chance Starling caught an interception on defense on his own 47-yard line.
The Aggies threw another interception, but got it right back with an interception of their own to keep the Jets out of the end zone the rest of the first quarter.
On their first drive of the second quarter, Zion Davis caught a pass around the 20-yard line and ran it in for an Aggies touchdown with 9:33 left in the half. Albertville started the drive from their own 24-yard line, but a facemask penalty against the Jets and a long pass to Trinity Bell helped move them closer to the red zone.
From that point on, James Clemens would score on every one of their drives.
Jets quarterback Giovanni Lopez had three touchdowns and Danta Snodgrass, Connor Cantrell, Chad Coulter and Sanders each had one.
With this loss, the Aggies’ record drops to 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the Class 7A, Region 4 regular season.
Look for them next week when they hit the road to match up against the Guntersville Wildcats.
