Marshall County 4-H recently held two events including the 2020 Marshall County 4-H Chick Chain and the 2020 4-H Rabbit Show, 4-H coordinator Audrey Jones said.
Chick Chain
Chick Chain participants spent 20 weeks raising pullets. The purpose of this 4-H project to create an opportunity for young people in Marshall County to develop skills in poultry management, business management, and record keeping as well as learn to produce healthy chickens. As a result of this positive educational experience, the 4-H participants are further able to realize the value of accomplishment.
Following are the results from the Marshall Show:
Grand Champion Pen-Allissa Davis (Asbury High)
Reserve Champion Pen-Breanna Black (DAR High)
Grand Champion Showman-Sydnee Colquitt (Albertville High)
Reserve Champion Showman-Breanna Black
Junior Showmanship: 1st—Allissa Davis (Asbury), 2nd—Logan Crawford (Homeschool), 3rd—Betsy Floyd (Albertville Intermediate)
Intermediate Showmanship—1st Mattie Wisener (Arab Jr. High), 2nd—Danielle Baker (Douglas Middle), 3rd—Evan Spruiel (Arab Jr. High),
Senior Showmanship—1st—Sydnee Colquitt (Albertville HS), 2nd—Breanna Black; 3rd—Swaay Ransom (Homeschool); 4th—Xander Hance (Homeschool)
Breed Classes:
Barred Rock: 1st—Breanna Black (RC);
Buff Orpington: 1st—Allisa Davis (GC); 2nd—Mattie Wisener (Arab JH); 3rd—Sydnee Colquitt (Albertville HS) 4th—Evan Spruiel (Arab JH); 5th—Danielle Baker (Douglas Elem.)
Rabbit Project
The 2020 Northeast Alabama 4-H Rabbit Show had 25 participants. This year’s show was held virtually. The project is designed to teach 4-H members recommended management practices for growing and raising rabbits. Participants learned about rabbit behaviors, feed and nutrition, how to keep records, and worked on building rapport with other rabbit enthusiasts.
Winners were:
Grand Champion Showman-Carolien van der Wel (Homeschool) of Marshall County
Reserve Champion Showman-Aubrey Baggett (Arab Elementary) of Marshall County
Junior Showmanship Group 1: 1st—Aubrey Baggett (Arab Elem.); 2nd- Lexi Sampson (Cherokee Elem.); 3rd—Mylee Smith (DAR Middle); 4th—Bryant Walker (Etowah)
Junior Showmanship Group 2:1st-Kinley Rodgers (Homeschool, Marshall Co.); 2nd- Matthew Chandler (Brindlee Mountain Middle); 3rd- Maria Hurtado (DAR Middle); 4th -Conrad Hill (Etowah); Connor Dixon (Etowah)
Junior Showmanship Group 3: 1st Parker Casey (Etowah); 2nd- Levi Kay (Etowah); 3rd Adalyn Campbell (Etowah); 4th- Libby Roper (Etowah); 5th- JC Garmany (Etowah)
Intermediate Showmanship: 1st—Kathryn Garrett (Asbury HS); 2nd—Emily Grace Hulsey (Arab JH); 3rd—Luc White (Etowah); 4th—Destinie Cramblett (Etowah); 5th- Kloey Hance (Homeschool, Marshall Co.)
Senior I Showmanship: 1st—Carolien van der Wel (Homeschool, Marshall Co.), 2nd—Crimson Campbell (Etowah), 3rd—Charley Williams (Etowah)
Senior II Showmanship: 1st- James van der Wel (Homeschool, Marshall Co.); 2nd- Jacob Hodes (Etowah); 3rd – Aubrey Roe (Etowah)
Record Books: 1st Place: Kathryn Garrett, Carolien van der Wel
2nd Place: Kinley Rodgers, James van der Wel
3rd Place: Emily Grace Hulsey
For more information on 4-H Animal Science projects, contact the Marshall County Extension Office at 256-582-2009 or by email at adjones@aces.edu or kkroberson@aces.edu.
