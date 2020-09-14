“Bad weather is nothing to take lightly," Ivey said. "Earlier today, I issued a state of emergency because those on the Gulf Coast know a flood and heavy rains can be just as deadly as tropical winds. We pray that Sally doesn’t do any harm, but we must be prepared just in case. As your governor, you have my assurance that every resource will be available if we need it. Be safe, Alabama.”
Parts of Alabama's coast are already under a hurricane warning.
According to the National Weather Service, the Sand Mountain area may see the effects of Sally later in the week with heavy rain, localized storms and potential flooding.
UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center has reported that Tropical Storm Sally has strengthen into a hurricane with 85 mph max sustained winds as of Monday at 11 a.m.
