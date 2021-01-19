Fans of professional wrestling in Marshall County and the surrounding area will be treated to the 40th annual New Year’s Spectacular on Saturday night at 431 Sports Arena in Boaz.
Arena owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry was sick on New Year’s weekend, which forced him to postpone the spectacular until Jan. 23.
Saturday night’s card features 10 matches, including matches involving Johnny Swinger and Mississippi Queen.
Swinger, who has starred in the WWE, ECW and NWA, will wrestle for an NWA world title against The Bun. Swinger is a frequent guest of Henry’s.
Mississippi Queen is a well-known female wrestler who is returning to 431 Sports Arena for the third month in a row. She made her first appearance in November.
“This is fun for the whole family,” Henry said. “I don’t allow vulgarity. We’ll also have a free fireworks show after the matches.”
Doors open at 6 with bell time at 8. General admission tickets are $6 and ringside reserved seats are $7. Tickets are $1 for children ages 11-and-under, with children 6-and-under admitted free.
Saturday is also student night, with $5 tickets for high school and college students.
Contact Henry at 256-515-3108 for more information.
