The search for a missing Albertville woman ended in Boaz Saturday night.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office released a statement stating the body of Krystal Lyn Jones, of Albertville, was discovered in a vehicle on Brown Road, in Boaz.
Jones had been reported missing by her family to Albertville Police Friday. Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the family last had contact with Jones earlier in the week.
The Marshall County Coroner was called to the scene and took the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. Assistant Deputy Chief Steve Guthrie said the autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
No cause of death has been released.
