Behind big advantages in the second and fourth quarters, along with a huge game from Calen Lightford, visiting Sparkman knocked off Albertville 67-59 in 7A Region 7 play on Friday.
Lightford poured in a game-high 31 points for the visitors, going 9 of 15 from the field, including a perfect 7 of 7 from behind the 3-point line.
The host Aggies (14-3) jumped out to a 19-13 lead after the opening quarter, but went into the halftime break trailing after Sparkman outscored them 19-9 in the second quarter. The Aggies pulled within two at the close of the third quarter, but the guests outscored them 16-10 in the fourth to secure the win.
Elijah Moss led the way for Albertville with 19 points and four assists, while Zion Davis scored 14 for the Aggies on 7 of 8 shooting from the field. Chi Jordan netted eight for Aggies.
The Aggies were again bitten by the turnover bug in the loss, losing the turnover battle 14-7.
Albertville returns to the court Tuesday night with a road game at Huntsville High.
