Zion Davis played the hero for Albertville on Friday night, scoring on a layup with eight seconds left to help Albertville top Grissom High, 46-45 in Class 7A Region 7 play.
Davis' basket helped the Aggies improve to 15-4 and move into a three-way tie for second in the region.
The Aggies used balanced offense in the win, six players scoring five points or more in the win. Givenchy Dorival scored 10 to lead the Aggies, while Davis added nine. Ben Allen chipped in with eight points, and Chi Jordan added seven.
Grissom were led by the duo of Efrem Johnson Jr. and RJ Johnson, who scored 16 and 12, respectively, to lead the Tigers.
The Aggies will return to the court on Tuesday in a newly added game against Douglas High, then on Friday against rival Guntersville. Both games were recent additions to the schedule after the cancelation of the Marshall County tournaments.
