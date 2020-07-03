June 15
Adam Carl Lee Ray, of Oneonta, was charged with failure to appear.
Matthew Patterson, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
June 16
Alexis Hampton, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Brandon Smoke, of Wetumpka, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Chase Stanton, of Boaz, was charged with attempting to elude.
June 17
Sebastian King, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Joshua Tripp, of Pisgah, was charged with second-degree burglary and attempting to elude.
Breydon Turner, of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.
Dustin Oliver, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.\
Michael Thrasher, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree assault.
Devin Peacock, of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.
Courtney Williamson, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.
Caroline Mullins, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree theft of property.
June 18
Martin Francisco, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Adam Carl Lee Ray, of Oneonta, was charged with public intoxication.
Sebastian Haines, of Attalla, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and harassment.
Walter Thompson, of Cullman, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
June 19
Kevin Allison, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
June 20
Morgan Lang, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Ivan Horton, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Lacrecia Rivera was charged with failure to appear.
June 21
Kenneth Hill, of Albertville was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Emanuel Catala, of Albertville, was charged with obstructing government operations, two counts of failure to appear and resisting arrest.
Adam Carl Lee Ray, of Oneonta, was charged with public intoxication.
Dakota Greene, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
June 22
Matthew Tankersley, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jacon Scott, of Albertville, was charged wth two counts of unaggrvated speeding and two counts of suspended/revoked license.
Orlando Ramer, of Albertville, was charg with public intoxication
June 23
John Nichols, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree forgery
Jessica Keith, of Bessemer, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobby Swearengin, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
Fred Guice, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
Eugene Richard, of Boaz, was charged with four counts of failure to appear/pay.
June 24
Dylan Gore, of Albertivlle, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
Joshua Petttus, of Albertville, was charged wth distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
