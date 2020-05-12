The Marshall County Democratic Club recently announced the two high school graduating seniors who will receive this year’s Ken Burns Memorial Scholarship awards.
Albertville High School senior Morgan Olivia Langley and Asbury High School senior Erika Ledbetter will each receive a $750 educational scholarship in memory of long-time educator, community supporter, and Club member Ken Burns of Asbury to be used for academic or vocational training beyond high school.
The scholarships were awarded on the basis of academic background, a 500-word essay, activities, and a letter of recommendation.
Applicants also had to be a resident of Marshall County and a citizen of the United States, a graduating senior from a Marshall County public high school with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, plan to attend an accredited vocational or academic two or four-year institution as a full-time student and provide documentation of participation in extracurricular activities.
Langley was active in Show Choir, Band, and Jazz Band during her days at Albertville. She plans to receive a degree in education and will attend Snead State Community College this fall.
Ledbetter enjoyed 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and golf at Asbury. She will attend Auburn University in the fall.
This year’s essay topic was “How do Democratic values reflect the values of Marshall County.”
Their award-winning essays can be read in the online version of this story at sandmountainreporter.com.
