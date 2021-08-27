Thanks to a friendly hot dog eating competition and a lot of hungry people, two local animal groups received a $2,000 donation Tuesday evening at Busted Oak Bourbon Society (BOBS).
“The Battle of the Buns” took place Friday, Aug. 13, where two of the bar’s gourmet hot dogs, one named after Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and the other after local businessman Mike Gentry, battled it out to see which could sell the most that evening. For every “Honea Coney” and “Gentry Penitentiary” hot dog sold, the two namesakes donated $2 to the charity of their choice: Gentry to MCAA and Honea to 2nd Chance.
On top of that, BOBS co-owner Doug Sherrod pitched a $1 for each patron that came into the speakeasy and collected donations from visitors as well. By the end of the night, Gentry’s bun edged out a victory over Honea’s, but the ultimate winners were the two nonprofits, who each received a check of $1,050.
Doug and Wanda McGee accepted the donation on behalf of 2nd Chance, and Andrea Barcliff and Kay Johnson accepted for MCCA. Both groups thanked Sherrod as well as Honea and Gentry for their generosity and said the money would go to cover veterinary costs.
“That’s where most of our money goes,” Doug McGee said. “I’m sure it’s going to spay and neuter a lot of animals.”
Johnson said a large portion of their donation would probably go to their primary vet Clark Garrett.
“He has really helped us a lot with some very difficult cases lately… He deserves it,” Johnson said.
The Battle of the Buns
The idea for Battle of the Buns started with a text message conversation Sherrod had with Honea and Gentry, Sherrod said. After deciding to name a few of this gourmet hot dogs after some friends, he told the two men he planned to award a prize for which ever hot dog sold the most in a month’s time.
“That’s all it took for Mike. That was a challenge.” Sherrod said. “He put it on Facebook and said he was going to give a dollar to 2nd Chance, then the mayor chimed in saying ‘I’m going to do a dollar better,’ and we matched it. So, it just went crazy.”
The night of the showdown, Sherrod said the place was packed and the kitchen, busy with some patrons ordering dozens of hotdogs at a time.
“We were overflowed,” he said. “We had people ordering 30, 40 hot dogs at a time. It was all in support of the cause, but it was also due to these guys [Honea and Gentry] challenging each other that got the ball rolling.”
Gentry and Honea said they chose their charities for how much they’ve helped the community.
“I love what Kay has done [at MCAA],” Gentry said. “She’s helped out a lot of people … and the fact that it was hot dogs had nothing to do with it.”
“There’s a lot of passionate folks, lot of animal lovers around here,” the mayor added. “These guys have done an awesome job. Together I think they do a great job.”
Sherrod said he will continue tracking which bun sells the most by the end of the month with plans to do something special for the overall winner.
“As a local, family owned business we believe strongly in giving back to our community as a way of saying ‘Thank You’ to those that support us,” he said.
About BOBS
Located downtown at 111 East Main Street in Albertville, Busted Oak is a speakeasy-style bar and cigar lounge straight out of the 1920s.
In addition to gourmet hotdogs, which are served only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the bar offers an extensive variety of hand-crafted cocktails from the prohibition period as well as modern era cocktails. It also carries craft beers on tap as well as popular brands in the bottle or can.
The entrance to Busted Oak hasn’t been easy for some people to find, Sherrod said, which is by design to add to the speakeasy authenticity. However, it’s not that hard to find a way in if you go to Sticks & Vines next door, which is also owned by the Sherrod and his wife, Wendy, where the main entrance is located. Sticks & Vines has the area’s only walk-in humidor where cigar connoisseurs can purchase top brands like Rocky Patel, Perdomo, Fuente, My Father, Drew Estates, Acid and more. The retail store will also carry a selection of wines and “unique” gift items.
