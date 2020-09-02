Dear Editor,
I am writing to express my disappointment in our State Senator Clay Scofield and his decision to insert the capacity of the office he holds in order to influence a local election.
Although I live in Boaz and did not have a dog in the fight, I felt Mr. Scofield’s endorsement of one candidate over another in the city of Guntersville’s mayoral election was petty and beneath the office he now holds.
If everything were perfect on Goat Hill in Montgomery, his actions may have been more justified.
The person Mr. Scofield endorsed took a pretty good beating, so it is unsure how much if any he helped the loser.
One thing for sure, he hurt himself badly with this Boaz voter!
Maybe the friends of the winner can find us a good candidate for this particular State Senate seat in the next election!
John B Thompson
Boaz
