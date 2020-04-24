In efforts to flatten the curve, the City of Albertville has posted a written notice at each of its industries to request for workers to continue taking precautions in the battle against the coronavirus.
Also in the notice, the city issued a reminder for residents to adhere to a zoning ordinance that states the city allows only one family in each residential dwelling within Albertville City limits.
The Reporter reached out to Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith to confirm the posted notice was legitimate and for clarification of the ordinance.
“It was an effort for the City of Albertville to be really encouraging everyone do their part and to add to the message of flattening the curve,” Honea said. “We all obviously want to encourage our people to do their all in their power — washing hands and social distancing. Then, it’s a unified letter with our zoning and building departments as well as our police department addressing the housing situation where we have multiple families or multiple people in one place — more people in one place can cause the spread of the virus.”
The notice has been placed at the city’s industries, but also Smith said they’re trying to get “the word out” to as many people as possible.
“We’re trying to use it as a way to help educate as much as anything,” Smith said. “We’re just begging and pleading for everybody to do all they do to help stop all this stuff with a virus.
“We’re trying to cover all the industries,” he added. “We’ve even approached some of the landlords that manage properties and real estate offices, just trying to get it in as many places as we can where it can be seen by as many people as we can possibly get it in front of to help do our part.”
Smith said the notice has a two-fold purpose — to request for residents to do their part and to educate that there is an ordinance in place which — both of which are for the protection and service of the greater good. He said the ordinance keeps people from having a boarding house inside of a single-family residence.
“We do have a zoning ordinance about having a lot of people in one residence, and anything we can do, for a lack of a better word, we’re grasping for anything to do to help stop this virus from spreading,” Smith said. “[The ordinance] allows for only one family in each residential dwelling — obviously if a bunch of people in one place, the chances go up of the virus spreading. So, just a friendly reminder of we do have an ordinance to not do that.”
“Everybody has pretty well respected what we’ve asked them to do,” he added. “So, we’ve seen cooperation, and then of course, we’re doing everything we can do to protect ourselves. We’re wearing gloves and masks and hand sanitizer every day. Luckily, we’ve dodged a couple of bullets with the officers — had two or three quarantined. And we’ve actually had one of our officers tested, and he came back negative. So, we were lucky —knock-on-wood right and thank the good Lord.”
The notice was posted in English and in Spanish, and it bore the signatures of Honea, Smith, Building Inspector Mark Thompson and Fire Chief Brad Hix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.