FYFFE — “I like Ike” proved to be an irresistible campaign slogan for Dwight D. Eisenhower, the two-term 34th president of the United States.
They like Ike in Fyffe too. Ike Rowell, that is.
Rowell, a senior quarterback/running back, shredded fourth-ranked Walter Wellborn’s defense Friday in the second round of the Class 3A state football playoffs at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
Rowell’s performance highlighted another dominating night for the No. 1-ranked Big Red Machine, which rolled to a 42-13 win and into the quarterfinals.
Fyffe (12-0) travels to No. 3 Ohatchee (11-1) on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
Rowell has accounted for 13 touchdowns in the Red Devils’ two postseason games.
Against Wellborn (9-2), he rushed for four touchdowns and completed both of his passes for TDs. He finished the night with 18 carries for 162 yards.
“Our offensive line is really good and physical, and the holes they make anybody could run through them,” Rowell said. “I just try to do my job and run through them.”
Fyffe scored on all four of its first-half possessions, building a 28-7 advantage at intermission.
The Red Devils received the opening kickoff and marched down the field. Rowell’s first TD of the night came on an 8-yard run with 8:03 left in the first period. Fyffe missed the extra point.
The Panthers’ initial series ended with a punt. The Red Devils took over at their 25-yard line and needed just two plays to reach the end zone.
On second down, Rowell ran up the middle, cut back to his left and sprinted 72 yards down Wellborn’s sideline for a TD. Rowell ran for two points, making it 14-0 with 3:59 remaining.
“I cut back, and it was all downhill from there,” Rowell said.
A 64-yard run by Wellborn quarterback Jett Smith gave the Panthers a first down at Fyffe’s 21, but Fyffe’s defense stiffened. Kyle Dukes sacked Smith for an 8-yard loss on a fourth-and-five play from the 16, ending the drive.
Fyffe’s offense took over and marched 76 yards to the end zone. The touchdown came on Rowell’s 15-yard pass to a wide-open Brody Dalton at the 6:38 mark of the second period. Dalton kicked it to 21-0.
“They’re used to us running it, and when we make that play-action fake and they come up, they’re wide open,” Rowell said of his receivers.
The Panthers responded with their first scoring drive, which consumed more than five minutes. Calvin Spinks ran 3 yards for a TD with 1:15 left. Brandon Morales added the point-after, trimming it to 21-7.
Malichi Mize returned Morales’ short kickoff to Wellborn’s 49. Three plays later, Rowell rolled to his left and tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Justin Stiefel, who made a terrific leaping catch over a defender in the end zone. Dalton’s PAT made it 28-7 with 35.6 seconds left.
The Panthers muffed the second-half kickoff, and Fyffe’s Austin Mulligan recovered at Wellborn’s 19.
Rowell carried on four consecutive plays, the final time for 6 yards and a touchdown with 10:12 remaining in the third period. Dalton kicked it to 35-7.
Caleb Lyles’ fumble recovery stopped the Panthers’ next drive.
Stiefel’s 23-yard punt return to Wellborn’s 32 set up Fyffe’s last scoring drive. Rowell punctuated the series by plowing into the end zone behind his blockers from 4 yards out. Dalton’s final PAT pushed Fyffe’s margin to 42-7 with 10:17 left in the fourth quarter.
Kameron Jackson’s 15-yard carry on fourth-and-10 kept alive Wellborn’s second scoring drive. Jackson’s run gave his team a first-and-goal at the Fyffe 8.
Tiquan Thomas scored on a 1-yard run with 2:27 to go. Fyffe’s Will Stephens blocked the extra point.
Fyffe outrushed the Panthers 332-272. Wellborn’s Smith gained 146 yards.
The Red Devils extended their school-record winning streak to 42 games. The streak includes 12 consecutive state playoff victories.
Fyffe has won 48 in a row on its home field.
The Fyffe-Ohatchee winner meets the No. 2 Piedmont-Saks winner in the semifinals Nov. 27.
