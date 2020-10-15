Crossville head football coach Dusty Darnell announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s Sardis-Crossville football game has been canceled due to COVID-19 related quarantines at Sardis.
The 59th renewal of the rivalry was scheduled for Crossville Memorial Stadium. Crossville picks up the Class 5A, Region 7 win, its first of the season in the overall and region standings.
“I’d much rather play but we’re kind of banged up, so maybe a week off will help us out going forward,” Darnell said.
Sardis was riding an 11-game winning streak in the series, which saw its first game in 1935.
“It’s been a strange year for all of us,” Darnell said. “We know the virus is real, but we can’t just live in a box.”
A member of the CHS coaching staff contracted COVID-19 and spent 10 days in the hospital. “He got pneumonia off it,” Darnell said.
Crossville’s third-year head coach said his team was close to having to forfeit its Sept. 25 game at Plainview due to COVID-19 related quarantines. He recruited some new players for his team from the CHS student body that week, and a few of them have remained with the team.
“We had enough to compete, and we said let’s go give it a shot and see what happens,” Darnell said.
“If a player tests positive, he’s out 10 days, but any kids who get exposed are out for 14 days.”
Crossville finishes up Region 7 play with a trip to Douglas on Oct. 23. Sardis is scheduled to host No. 10 Fairview on Oct. 23 in its region finale.
Darnell said revival broke out during Crossville’s pregame meal before its Oct. 8 clash with Fairview.
“We had nine saved and four who rededicated their lives,” Darnell said. “Tyler Bankston gave the devotion last week, but Brother Pete [Chadwick, team chaplain] had been planting seeds for weeks.
“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted in the game, but we won the major battle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.