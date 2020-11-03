An apple-filled treat for every taste

With over 100 varieties of apples grown in the United States, there is at least one variety for everyone. There are guides, charts, and graphs to help you know which apple is the best to use in baking pies or cakes. Apples range from super sweet to very tart. Some apples, such as Jonagold and Pink Lady, are great for salads or for just eating fresh. When baking a tart or cake, Honeycrisp and Braeburn are excellent choices. Fuji and Braeburn are perfect for baking or stewing, and Granny Smith is a top choice when baking an apple pie or crisp. Best of all, apples contain fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin C, so they are a healthy choice when looking for a quick snack. This season, if you are looking for apples to use in your apple bread or cake recipes, I suggest the Honeycrisp variety. It has the perfect balance of sweet and tart, maintains its sweetness after it’s cooked, stays crisp, and is very juicy. To store your apples, the refrigerator’s crisper drawer is ideal or in a cool, dry place away from potatoes and onions.
Caramel Apple Cake
2 ½ cups sugar
3 large eggs
1 ½ cups vegetable oil
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoon vanilla
2 ½ cups diced (peeled) apples
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream together sugar, eggs, and oil. Add flour; mix together until well blended. Add vanilla and diced apples. Spread into a lightly greased and floured 9x13 pan. Bake for 45-60 minutes. Cake is done when toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. When cake is done, punch holes in it with a knife and pour topping over cake.
Caramel Topping
1 ½ sticks butter
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1/8 cup milk
Heat all ingredients together over medium heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Let boil for about 2 minutes. Pour over warm cake. Serves 15-20
Apple Dumplings
8 oz. can crescent rolls
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and cut into 8 wedges
1 stick butter
¾ cup light brown sugar
½ tsp. vanilla
½ tsp. cinnamon
¾ cup Mountain Dew
Flour for dusting
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On floured surface, unfold the rolls. Place an apple wedge on the wide end piece of the dough and roll up; place the dumplings in a lightly greased 8-inch square baking dish. In a saucepan, melt the butter with the sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon over medium heat until slightly thickened. Pour the mixture over the dumplings. Pour the Mountain Dew around the edges of the pan and between the rolls. Cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes; remove the foil and bake for 15 more minutes.
Apple Pudding with Butter Sauce
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. nutmeg
¼ cup butter
1 cup sugar
1 egg, beaten
2 medium apples, peeled and finely diced
Sift the first 5 ingredients together in a small bowl. In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar; add egg and apples. Fold in dry ingredients. Bake in a greased and floured 8x8 inch pan for 25-30 minutes at 375 degrees, or until golden brown.
Butter Sauce
½ cup butter
1 cup sugar
½ cup heavy cream or half-and-half
1 Tbsp. vanilla
Dash of cinnamon
Mix butter, sugar, and cream in a heavy saucepan. Cook 10-12 minutes, until slightly thickened. Add vanilla extract and a dash of cinnamon. Serve warm on pudding or pour over hot pudding while still in pan.
Twix Apple Salad
10 oz. Cool Whip
3.4 oz. package instant vanilla pudding
½ cup milk
4 Granny Smith apples, unpeeled and chopped
8 oz. can crushed pineapple, undrained
¾ cup mini marshmallows
4 Twix candy bars (8 single bars), chopped into bite-sized pieces
Caramel sauce, optional
Whisk together vanilla pudding mix and milk. Fold in whipped topping until completely combined.
Reserve about 6 of the Twix pieces for garnish. Fold apples, remaining Twix pieces, pineapple and marshmallows gently into the pudding mixture.
Refrigerate for 2 hours. Drizzle with caramel sauce and remaining Twix pieces before serving.
Apple Oatmeal
Cookies
¾ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup butter, softened
2 cups rolled oats
2 tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. salt
½ cup finely chopped pecans (or walnuts)
2 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ tsp. baking soda
1 medium apple, peeled and finely diced
½ cup powdered sugar
1 Tbsp. milk
Preheat oven to 375. Mix together brown sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract. Mix in the rest of the ingredients, except for powdered sugar and milk. Stir until well blended. Drop on cookie sheet, about 2 ¼ inch balls, and bake 10-12 minutes.
For the icing, mix powdered sugar and milk in small bowl and drizzle over slightly cooled cookies. Makes about 32 cookies.
