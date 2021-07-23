This is an opinion column.
While my children were growing up, we owned a variety of pets throughout the years. We shared our homes and our hearts with many dogs, cats, rabbits and goats as well as a horse, a pot-bellied pig and a few hens.
Our assortment of pets always brought many hours of amusement to our family, but the group of chickens we kept also made a wonderful contribution to our breakfast table each morning.
We kept eight or 10 hens and always preferred the Rhode Island Reds and Dominiques, but I will never forget the two little banty hens (Bantem) we once had. Those two petite birds stood out among our other full-sized poultry in the chicken coop because of their small stature and exotic coloring. Of course, those were the two my children chose as pets and gave assigned names, Lacey and Gracie.
Besides enjoying the eggs each day, our chickens provided many wonderful, and a few scary, memories for my family. I recall one time I was in the midst of cooking breakfast and sent my two youngest children to gather the daily eggs. Just seconds later, Jake and Katie came racing down the hill towards the house yelling, “SNAKE” as loud as their adolescent lungs could scream.
Hoe in hand, I raced to the coop and stopped dead in my tracks when I opened the door. There was an unusually large snake coiled up in the nest with a couple of obvious egg-shaped bulges in its sleek body. Our flock of birds was huddled in the corner, clucking and squawking loud enough to wake the dead.
While a chicken snake isn’t poisonous, it was a rotten thief that was trespassing on our property and I knew what had to be done. That rascal measured almost five feet long and was a worthy opponent, but he was no match for this momma who knew she needed every egg from the row of nests each day to feed her family.
After the fight was over, I did what my own mother always did and draped his headless body over the clothesline in the backyard. There was an old wives tale that if you kill a snake and hang it up that it will rain within three days. A lot of people must be hanging up dead snakes this summer with all the rain we’ve had!
It took a while to calm our flock back down that day, but they eventually resumed their normal antics. The kids insisted that their little chosen pets needed extra care, so Jake carefully gathered Lacey into his arms and Katie did the same with Gracie. They brought them down to the house for a little extra tender loving care while I finished cooking the biscuits and gravy.
The years have long passed since I kept hens in my backyard but my daughter and her family have an old wooden enclosure on their property and raise several hens. They enjoy fresh eggs every day and bring me a dozen occasionally. They taste so much better than the ones bought at the grocery store and I am thankful for her gift each time.
Since I recently moved to a more rural area, however, I have been thinking about getting a few hens of my own again. I love waking up to a big old rooster crowing and I enjoy gathering my own eggs. I may get a Lacey and a Gracie for the grandkids to enjoy….I’ll just make sure to keep a hoe handy to take care of any trespassers.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
Brenda, I enjoyed your story because of many reasons. Most of all we raised chickens when I was a kid. We would call the catchers to catch them and take them to cottonpicken chicken pluckers for processing.
Sandy Holsomeback, please forgive me. I must have had Brenda on my mind.
Would you mind changing the name if you care to? DO NOT POST THIS COMMENT.
