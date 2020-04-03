Area residents seeking to stock up on chicken caused a traffic backup through downtown Albertville on Friday, April 3.
Wayne Farms’ sale of thighs, boneless tenders and breasts, split wings and drumsticks attracted attention of people from across the region.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, traffic was backed up on several side streets surrounding the Albertville High School Fine Arts Center, all the way to U.S. 431, and Jackson Street at Alabama 75.
“I’ve never seen so many people out after a box of chicken,” Smith said.
All available officers have been put on traffic control detail, Smith said, and officials are utilizing all areas of the school grounds as a way to ease traffic flow.
Wayne Farms officials were working at 10 a.m. to open a third service line at the drive-through sale in an effort to speed service, Smith said.
No walk-up sales were allowed as a way to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Smith urged customers and those caught in the traffic to have patience.
“Don’t get mad at us,” he said. “We are doing all we can, and I have all available men out working right now.”
Smith said many license plates on cars in line were from various counties, including Madison, DeKalb, Limestone and Etowah. Additionally, one man told an officer he had come from Tennessee to take advantage of the sale.
Fire and medical workers have been notified of the traffic issues and will do what they can to respond to any emergencies as quickly as possible, Smith said.
The sale is scheduled to continue until 2 p.m.
I understand the headache this traffic jam may be causing the area, but there is obviously a need to assist the public with a quality affordable product. This is a good thing, let's also post the positive side, that families are able to buy affordable chicken to feed their families since you can't find it in the stores. Way to go Wayne Farms!!!
