This is an opinion piece.
June 6 is my Daddy’s birthday. He would be 88, but he’ll celebrate his first birthday in Heaven instead.
Daddy passed away at 2:37 in the morning last July 31, just six months and eight days after Mother died. Nothing prepares you to lose both parents in the same year. Some of you have experienced that as well.
I know my parents are with the Lord and Savior, along with many friends and relatives who have also gone on, but I’ve never stopped missing them. And, I never will.
As I write this, I’m wearing one of Dad’s shirts and a pair of his shoes. Several of his shirts fit me, along with a couple of his jackets. I often wear one of his shirts to church on Sunday, because it helps me remember how faithful he was to Liberty Baptist Church. He rarely missed a service until his and Mom’s health started declining.
I appreciate everyone who has helped keep Daddy’s memory alive by sharing stories with me. Mrs. Sadie Bruce, who knew my father since their childhood days in Crossville, shared “a little story why I called him my friend” in a card she mailed me.
“He was the kindest, most polite boy (very rare) in elementary,” Mrs. Bruce wrote. “The world needs more like Edwin Allen.”
I couldn’t agree with you more, Mrs. Bruce.
Happy birthday, Daddy. I love you.
Sheri Gaskin celebrates milestone birthday
Sheri Bruce Gaskin is a friend and one of my big supporters. I appreciate her loyalty as a Reporter subscriber through the years.
An outstanding athlete at Crossville during her school days, Sheri was one of the pioneers who helped establish the winning tradition of CHS girls basketball in the mid to late 1970s under the guidance of the late coach Jim May.
Sheri was a fierce competitor, and she passed that down to her children —daughter Ashlee Gaskin Pinyan and son Ryan. The Gaskin siblings were star athletes at Boaz, where Ashlee became the first girls player to score 1,000 points in basketball and strike out 1,000 in softball.
Sheri has beaten the odds throughout her life. She’s battled type 1 diabetes for 55 years. According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, type 1 diabetes has no cure. Treatment focuses on managing blood sugar levels with insulin, diet and lifestyle to prevent complications.
Today, Sheri celebrates her 60th birthday. Happy birthday to my friend and fellow CHS graduate. She’s never complained about her battle with diabetes, and I admire her courage and strength. May the Lord richly bless you, Sheri.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
