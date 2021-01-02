This is an opinion piece.
From Georgia to D.C., all eyes of the world will be on southeast America next week.
Upwards of 10 million people are rumored to be heading to our nation’s capital on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to peacefully protest the alleged mishandling of the presidential election and to “stop the steal.”
A day prior, our neighbors to the East in Georgia will hold a runoff election that will decide if the Republicans will hold the U.S. Senate, and thus former VP Joe Biden accountable, should he take office.
What a dramatic way to start off 2021 — a year we’re all hoping and praying will be better than the last.
The weeks following the Nov. 3 election to now have been particularly eye-opening, to me at least, but what they really were was totally predictable.
Near the beginning of 2020, we were told what it would look like if the Democrats tried to steal the election, which is exactly what we saw, according to most Republicans (and even some Democrats).
We were also told exactly what it would look like if Trump goes full dictator and refuses to abdicate his office, which is exactly what we’re seeing, according to a handful of media pundits and Democrats.
We were also told COVID-19 would spike back up and power-hungry officials would revisit lockdowns, even as Congress continues to bicker and posture over stimulus bills with more aid to foreign despots than to you or I. (At the time of this writing, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just blocked a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks to the American people who have been out of work now for 15 days — I mean nine months.)
The self-serving machinations of our political systems have been laid so bare that even the least involved, lowest-information citizen can see the corruption, that is, if they care to look.
If 10 million people or even a small fraction of that amount flood D.C. on Wednesday, it’s hard to tell what effect that might have on Trump and other politicians, but the stated goal is to convince Congress not to certify the election results.
Per the “Stop the Steal” donor website: “Congress cannot certify this fraudulent Electoral College. Our presence in Washington D.C. will let members of Congress know that we stand with Rep. Mo Brooks and his colleagues in the House of Representatives who will bravely object to the certification of the Electoral College.”
That’s our Rep. Mo Brooks, of Alabama, leading the challenge in the House.
To even have a chance in the fight, Brooks will need at least one senator to take up the cause, which is where incoming rookie Tommy Tuberville will probably step in.
If any Georgia voter plans to travel to D.C. for the “wild protest,” let’s hope they first vote in the runoff. As Steve Flowers already pointed out, losing the senate majority to the Democrats would be tragic for Republicans, even if Trump somehow pulls out a Cinderella victory.
Daniel Taylor is a news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
