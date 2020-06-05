Dear Editor,
I’d like to share a story with you that may help readers think about this question of the Confederate monument in Albertville. I graduated from Albertville in 1984, and have lived most of my life in Marshall County. I spent years pastoring at local Churches before my family and I moved to Tyre, Lebanon in 2012 to work as missionaries among Syrian Muslim war refugees.
When we travel out of Tyre on the way to the mountains east of the city, we pass by a recently built monument to Aymad Mughniyeh. He is a local boy, celebrated as a hero by the people of the South of Lebanon. Southern Lebanese love their religion, love guns, love hunting and fishing, and love their families. They are good folks. Aymad Mughniyeh was responsible for the bombing of the US embassy in 1983, and the Marine barracks. He killed more Americans than anyone except Osama bin Laden. We love Tyre, and the people there, and living there. That monument reminds me that I may be from there, but I will never be “of” there. I’ll always be an outsider, even living on the inside.
Imagine how a black resident of Marshall County, a Hispanic resident, or a Haitian resident feels when they walk by that Confederate monument going into the courthouse. They feel like me, when I see that monument outside Tyre. It’s a monument to a historical legacy that was hatred of them. Do they think they will get justice in a Courthouse that greets them with a symbol of white power? Do we want Marshall County to be home to more than the white population?
Like many people from Marshall County, I have a great, great grandfather who fought for the Confederacy. Thomas J. Todd is buried in a mass grave at Chickamauga, he never made it home. If it means a more united Marshall County where everyone feels welcome, then let our ancestors be remembered at the museum, where such things belong.
Chris Todd
Albertville
