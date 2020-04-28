GUNTERSVILLE — The Marshall County Legislative Delegation encourages citizens to do what they can to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. As a part of the effort to fight this crisis locally, the Delegation recently contributed $5,000 to the COVID-19 Flatten the Curve Campaign with Marshall Medical Centers Foundation.
“These are unprecedented times in our State and Country. My thoughts and prayers are with those that have become ill with COVID-19, and this is one of the ways the delegation can help on the front lines right here in Marshall County,” said Senator Clay Scofield.
Representative Wes Kitchens added, “We are thankful for those working on the frontlines during this crisis. We hope this will help provide much needed supplies to those who need them most.”
According to MMC Foundation Director Andrea Oliver, “Each day, our staff at Marshall Medical Centers is on the front lines, at ground-zero of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marshall Medical Centers is positioned well to respond to this health care crisis; however, as the situation has evolved, so have the needs. The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers has established a special fund designated to support the demands associated with COVID-19. Your tax-deductible gift will provide essential resources for our hospitals and financial assistance for our front-line employees during this critical time. Never before has your support been needed so much, and never before has the dollar you give had the potential to make such a tremendous impact.”
As the county, state, and country move forward, citizens are asked to do their part and to continue to follow guidelines for washing hands, social distancing, limiting the size of social gatherings and wearing masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.