The Sardis bats woke up in a big way Tuesday, racking up nine hits and taking advantage of nine Guntersville errors to pull out a 14-9 win Tuesday over the Wildcats.
The Lions scored early and often, plating three in each of the first three innings, then putting the game away with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Harlee Vincent had a solo home run for the Lions and scored three runs, while lead-off hitter Adelyn Ellis touched home three times as well. Jayda Lacks, Valerie Owens, and Jalyn Hannah each drove in a pair of runs in the win for Sardis.
For Guntersville, Ivey Marsh drove in three with a pair of doubles, while Brittany Slaten belted a two-run home run for the Wildcats. Kaygen Shelton posted three singles and scored three times for Guntersville.
Guntersville outhit the Lions, 11-9.
Kayden Tarvin earned the win in the circle for Sardis, tossing all seven innings and fanning seven.
