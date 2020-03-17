Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy announced all non-emergency hearings and proceedings would be suspended and all court operations would be closed, effective Tuesday, March 17.
LeCroy state the action was to protect citizens, court staff and comply with the order issued by the Alabama Supreme Court.
Though subject of change, the probate office along with satellite offices in Albertville and Arab will be closed to the public until April 6 at 8 a.m.
Available records are still available for viewing through deedlookup.org, LeCroy said. Requests for probate records not available online should be emailed to Vicki Lowery at vlowery@marshallco.org or Dawn Compton at dcompton@marshallco.org, or call 256-571-7764. Requested records will be supplied as soon as possible via email or U.S. mail.
Documents for recording will only be accepted via mail or electronically via one of the office’s approved vendors. Electronic filing can be done at simplifile.com or GOePN.com. Questions can be sent to Lowery of Compton, or call 256-571-7764.
The probate court will only hear cases related to involuntary commitments and emergency guardianships, LeCroy said. Petitions for involuntary commitments and emergency guardianships will be accepted via email to alecroy@marshallco.org or lgraves@marshallco.org — the original documents should be presented to the court at the scheduled hearing. A member of the staff will be available during business hours to coordinate hearings for involuntary commitments and emergency guardianships. For more information, call 256-571-7764, option 3.
Taxpayers will be able to renew automobile tags, boat stickers and business licenses online at renewyourtag.com or by calling 256-275-4042. During the time of closing, the county commission has waived the $2 mail-in fee for any renewals postmarked March 17-April 5.
Driver’s licenses can be renewed at alea.gov.
Hunting and/or fishing licenses can be purchased at outdooralabama.com.
Newly acquired vehicles will not be registered at this time, LeCroy said. Visit revenue.alabama.gov to learn more about extensions of time and waiving penalties.
The Secretary of State has requested an emergency opinion from the Attorney General’s Office about postponing the Presidential Primary Run-off Election. Once a decision is made, LeCroy said the public would be notified.
For any additional information or questions, call 256-571-7764, option 3.
