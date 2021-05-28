This is an opinion column.
My sons, James and Brady, wrapped up their 2020-21 school year this week.
James and his first-grade classmates at Carlisle Elementary School celebrated their awards day with a program that included some patriotic songs. James told me they had been practicing and I could tell, because I thought the kids did an excellent job.
Jill Blackmon was James’ teacher, and my beautiful bride, Malarie, and I are thankful for the job she did in helping our son enjoy a successful year despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malarie and I were proud of James for being one of three students to make all A’s on their report card all year long in Mrs. Blackmon’s class. It would be terrific if James could continue that for the remainder of his school days.
My beautiful bride and I were also pleased with how well Brady did in pre-K, where his teachers were Rachel Knott and Kristi Dunn. They got him prepared to enter kindergarten, where they’re confident he will succeed.
Brady is a sweet boy but he can be a pistol, and we’re thankful he didn’t give his teachers any discipline problems during the year.
Ms. Knott and Mrs. Dunn gave each pre-K student an award, and Brady and two other boys received the Baby Ruth Award for being an all-star athlete and a superior sport.
Thanks again to everyone at Carlisle Elementary School for investing in the lives of my sons.
Wallace, Cullom take on new roles
Former assistant principal Josh Wallace has returned to Sardis High School as interim principal, effective June 7. He’s taking the reins from Wendy Gibbs, who opted for a leave of absence.
Josh’s brother, Zach, who succeeded him as assistant principal at SHS, has moved to the role of intervention teacher since school board policy prevents family members from working together as administrators.
Josh will pick up where Wendy left off and keep Sardis High excelling both academically and athletically.
Matt Lofthus’ resignation as Sardis’ varsity girls basketball coach opened the door for Heath Cullom, who’s waited patiently for his shot at the job. On Tuesday night, the Etowah County Board of Education approved him to take over the Lady Lions program.
Heath’s daughter, McKenzie, will be a senior, and he’s coached McKenzie’s age group to success at the middle school and travel ball levels.
Heath’s excited and thankful for his opportunity. I’m confident he will make the most of it, because he’s a Sardis Lion through and through.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.