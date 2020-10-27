Amber White works very hard to make sure her sister’s legacy is never forgotten.
Every year as Breast Cancer Awareness month approaches, she sells T-shirts to raise money to donate to the Pink Pumpkin Run. Each year, she puts together a Pink Pumpkin team that is bigger than the one from the year before. And each year, Team Duvall has contributed the largest amount of funds raised in the race, which is used to provide mammograms for the uninsured.
“She was very passionate about that,” White said of her late sister, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36 and passed away at 39.
Team Duvall runs in memory of beloved Pink Pumpkin Run supporter Amy Duvall-Nixon, who died in 2017 after a long, hard-fought battle with breast cancer. That year, the team raised more than $12,000, which topped all team fundraising combined the year before. For three years running Team Duvall has been the top fundraising team each year since 2017. To honor Amy’s legacy, the top fundraising team award was permanently renamed the “Amy Duvall-Nixon Fundraising Award.”
Another passion that White carries on in memory of her sister is one of helping women feel beautiful. Amy was a cosmetologist and a registered nurse, and she loved helping women look their best. She got joy from buying hats and scarves, which she donated to the Marshall Cancer Care Center and other facilities for patients who had lost their hair. She loved shopping, which she referred to as her retail therapy. On the day of her diagnosis, Amber called her sister and found her shopping for hats and scarves to donate.
“She helped women feel beautiful,” White said.
Amy came up with the idea of a ‘Pink Party’ where guests were asked to bring hats and scarves to be donated to women who had lost their hair. Later, Amber found a container full of more hats and scarves that Amy had collected. Amber has been giving those to women in the hospital who could use some comfort. It caught the attention of her director, Jonathan Smith, director of Surgical Services at Marshall South, where Amber works as the charge nurse in OR. She brings head wraps/hats to the hospital to share with cancer patients who come for surgery to get a chemo port inserted. Smith recalled how appreciative his own mother was when she was given a wig and head wrap while undergoing chemo treatments at the Cancer Center.
“This is something Amber is very passionate about and she uses that passion to show care and compassion to others,” he said.
That’s because the memory of Amy drives Amber to keep going in hopes that someday no more women will have to hear that dreaded diagnosis of breast cancer.
“Her legacy was to give back to women in the community,” she said. “I want to carry that on.”
Amber also wants to keep her sister’s memory alive for the young son she left behind, Hudson Duvall Nixon, as well as the two sons of her husband, Dr. Alex Nixon, Issac and Aiden.
“Those boys were her life,” Amber said.
