HAYDEN — Kadin Bennefield rushed for 129 yards and five touchdowns as Boaz rallied for a 41-34 season-opening win over Hayden on Friday.
Boaz erased an early 10-0 deficit. Carson Rickels put Hayden on the board on the game’s first play from scrimmage with an 83-yard run. Jacob Dowd kicked the point-after.
A fumble on the Pirates’ first scrimmage play gave Hayden the ball back at the BHS 32-yard line. Boaz was able to hold Hayden to a Dowd 32-yard field goal.
Boaz then put together its first scoring drive, covering 11 plays and 73 yards. Bennefield capped it with his first touchdown, a 1-yard run with 4:19 left in the first quarter. Gerardo Baeza added the PAT to cut the lead to 10-7.
Hayden pushed the lead back to 10 on a scoring drive that ended with a Taylor McAdams’ 4-yard touchdown run.
Boaz then scored on back-to-back possessions to take a 20-17 lead. Bennefield scored on touchdown runs of 24 and 2 yards.
Hayden reclaimed a 24-20 halftime lead on a Collins Chappell’s 38-yard interception return on the last play of the half.
Boaz fumbled on the first play of the third quarter and Hayden recovered at the Boaz 46. The Wildcats drove to the 20 before stalling, and Dowd kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 27-20 lead.
Carson Chamblee returned the ensuing kickoff to the Hayden 43 to set up the game-tying score.
It took the Pirates eight plays to reach the end zone. The touchdown came on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Carter Lambert to Keaton Kennedy. Baeza’s PAT tied the game at 27 with 3:08 left in the third quarter.
Hayden regained a 34-27 advantage on its next series on a 34-yard run by Brody Kelly.
Boaz again tied the game at 34 on the following possession, as it drove 58 yards using 13 plays. Bennefield’s fourth touchdown was a 1-yard run with 6:34 left in the game. Baeza added the PAT to tie.
On Hayden’s ensuing possession, the Wildcats moved the ball to their 36 where quarterback Silas Miller fumbled and Trevor Helton recovered for Boaz at the Hayden 39.
Boaz took seven plays to score the go-ahead touchdown, which was a 2-yard run by Bennefield with 45 seconds left. Baeza added the point-after to make it 41-34.
The Pirates host Madison County on Aug. 28.
