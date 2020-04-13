431 Sports Arena in Boaz, the home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain, sustained damage from what is believed to be a tornado that tore through parts of the city Sunday night.
“It blew the garage doors in, but the rest of it is all right,” said Mickey “The Hammer” Henry, the legendary retired wrestler who owns the facility. “All the advertisements are still up on the wall.
“It didn’t tear the roof off, although it looked like the whole place was gone.”
The storm leveled a group of storage buildings next door to 431 Sports Arena, and Henry said debris from the buildings stuck in the metal walls of the arena.
“You can see the path the tornado took because of the debris from those storage buildings,” he said.
“We have those standup signs outside, and when it comes a real bad storm, we go over and lay them down. [Henry’s son] Ryan went over and laid them down, and not more than an hour later, it did all that damage.
“There were some campers across the highway from the arena. One whole side of a camper is in my driveway, and there’s camper parts everywhere.”
Henry warned looters to stay away from the arena property, because he uses security cameras and he also expects law enforcement to increase patrols in the area.
Henry’s been at his current location in Boaz since 2003. Overall, he’s conducted pro wrestling matches in the city for 33 years.
“I haven’t run a show since the first week in March due to the coronavirus,” Henry said. “But we’ll be ready to go when it gets time. We appreciate folks checking on us after the storm, because everybody in the world has called and checked on us.”
