This is an opinion column.
It’s Wednesday morning; do you know who your president is?
With mail-in ballots still pouring in in states across America, it could yet be days or weeks till we get an answer. Or perhaps the in-person voting proved to be such a landslide for either candidate that it’s already been called.
Since I’m writing this on election day, I can’t know yet what happened when the polls closed, but you will by the time you read it.
Whether your guy lost or whether it’s still anybody’s game, you’re probably wondering, ‘now what?’
One of the following scenarios has happened: Donald Trump won reelection, Joe Biden won the election, a major third-party upset led to some other candidate winning, or, most likely, it’s still undecided.
There’s been some hints that Trump would declare victory if the numbers looked to be in his favor, just as Biden indicated he would, under no circumstances, concede to a loss. The two may go back and forth and bicker, the corporate media continuing to prop up the democrats, and it may come down to a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. But once Trump, Biden or whoever claims the crown, what’s going to happen for the rest of us who didn’t vote for the guy?
Both camps considered this election to be one for the ages, a true turning point for America. Both also considered their opponent not only to be a bad candidate but an existential threat to life and liberty. Given their antithetical philosophies, only one side can be right.
If Trump Wins
Can we all agree to no longer trust any more polls, experts or corporate media news outlets? They didn’t just get it wrong or make a mistake, they lied to you, did everything in their power to gaslight you into voting against your best interests. And still, Trump prevailed.
For those who voted for him, take some time to enjoy the victory and to thank God for having mercy on America for a bit longer, but try not to gloat too much. You can and should laugh at anyone shouting in angst at the sky or sobbing in rage. But let the Biden voters know that all the bad stuff about Trump, that he’s somehow a dictator worse than Bin Laden or Hitler, is just not true, and that their life is about to get even better under Trump’s second term whether they like it or not.
If Biden Wins
Are you as shocked as I am? The polls had him favored to win, but still; it feels like they may have been right for the wrong reasons.
But the people have spoken, and Trump is out. A commendable feat by the Biden campaign. Those whose guts have been in knots since 2016 can finally relax. Those who voted for Trump, not so much.
Maybe the riots will calm down for a bit, but they’ll certainly continue. How long until the Democrats make good on their promise to vindictively target Trump supporters?
The outcome of the congressional races will either lessen or exacerbate the severity of a Biden administration, but Republicans have a long four years ahead of them either way.
Too close to call
By now, both candidates have tried to declare victory. Threats will be made, lawyers brought in as the media speculates wildly on what it will take to remove Trump from office. In this scenario, the presidency will most certainly come down to a Supreme Court decision. Which way might the nine justices go? Forget about conservative or leftist; one candidate wants to uphold the dignity of the court while the other plans to delegitimize it entirely. The real question is, will anyone respect their final decision?
No matter who comes to occupy the oval office, it’s not the end of the world, though it may be the end of a lot of other things. One or both sides may have to regroup and reconsider their tactics. Americans may have to step up even more to protect their God-given rights from a power-hungry president. But over the last four years, the radicals really have shown their hand. They let their mask slip a little too much vindicating those once deemed dramatic for calling out media bias or government corruption. It’s blatant and often even worse than we thought.
All of that doesn’t magically go away or get better with either candidate. The fight against corruption continues; its worst enemies: distraction, forgetfulness and complacency. Politics is merely a proxy war for matters of the heart, and in “the battle for the soul of nation” is the lesser front.
Daniel Taylor is the news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.