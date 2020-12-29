FORT PAYNE — On Tuesday, Dec.21, Kathryn E. Smith, 19, and Tristan Wade Grider, 20, both of Cleveland, Tennessee, were arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in relation to a string of theft and burglaries that stretched across three different states over the past year.
Information provided to law enforcement showed Smith and Grider have been in the DeKalb County area for nearly two weeks.
The suspects have been linked to seven burglaries and thefts in the Hammondville, Valley Head and Mentone areas. Officers, deputies and investigators had been looking for these two for about a week before they were found, sheriff Nick Welden said.
The investigation began on Monday, Dec.14, when the Mentone Police Department received a call from a citizen reporting a gold vehicle with two subjects pulling into a driveway.
The male subject got out of the vehicle and took a package off of a porch from a home on Alabama Highway 117, the caller said.
On Friday, Dec. 18, Mentone police received another call reporting a burglary on County Road 1941. Homeowners reported guns, TVs, etc., stolen during the burglary. Mentone called the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance and began extra patrols in the area.
On Saturday, Dec. 19, a Mentone officer found some of the stolen items from the burglary on County Road 1941 at a popular pull off spot on County Road 89.
The items found were perceived to be hard to sell, trade or pawn, Welden said.
On Monday, Dec. 21 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Mentone police received a call about a burglary in progress on County Road 89. When officers arrived on scene, a gold vehicle was backed up to the front door of the house when the subjects fled out the back door into the woods.
Mentone PD called DCSO, ALEA and Valley Head Police Department for assistance.
While officers, deputies and state troopers were searching the area, DeSoto Rescue Squad launched a drone to assist in the search. Also, DeKalb County investigators were called in to process the scene. When the subjects fled, they left their vehicle, two cell phones and a wallet with a Tennessee driver’s license belonging to Smith. Items from a separate burglary, were also found in the vehicle.
Later that day, a citizen notified the police of a vehicle that had just dropped off two subjects at a gas station in Hammondville. Before deputies could arrive, the two had already left. The witness provided a description of the two, which matched a description of the subjects, and also a description of the vehicle that picked them up. A “be on the lookout” was then issued.
Later, a volunteer fire fighter spotted the vehicle near Henagar and notified the authorities. He then followed the vehicle to a residence in Jackson County. Deputies and investigators from Jackson County responded, along with investigators with Henagar PD. Smith and Wade were arrested on scene.
Smith was charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property, two counts of second-degree theft of property and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief. Her bond was set at $58,500.
Grider was charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, obstructing government operations, three counts of second degree theft of property and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief. His bond was set at $64,500.
Warrants were then issued for a third subject who was later identified as assisting in the burglaries. The subject is believed to be in Bradley County, Tennessee, Welden said.
Grider was also wanted out of Bradley County, and is believed to have fled the state to escape prosecution.
“This is definitely a great effort by all first responders who know the importance of being vigilant,” Sheriff Welden said. “It’s great to know we are all on the same team and work together as well as we do.
“Thanks to Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, DeKalb County Investigators, ALEA, DeSoto Rescue Squad, Henagar Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Head Police Department, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, in Tennessee, for providing info on the three subjects and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, in Mississippi, for providing info on Grider and Smith, for stopping a spree of thefts and solving several cases that have devastated our rural areas during what is supposed to be a happy time of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.