The Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville is beefing up its surveillance capacity after a recent bomb threat exposed some holes in the building's security.
On Wednesday, the County Commission approved $49,695.71 from the Courthouse and Jail Fund for security camera improvements that will include upgrading old cameras and adding more new ones to cover dead spots discovered following the bomb threat on April 8.
At that time, the courthouse had to be evacuated and meticulously searched due to a threatening, hand-written note found on the premises. However, no explosive devices were detected during the investigation.
“After the bomb threat we had a month or so ago we looked into the whole courthouse [security] system,” commission chairman James Hutcheson said. “We had several dead spots that weren't covered by cameras.”
He said he received two quotes to upgrade the system: one for $57,485 and the low bid of $49,695.71 made by Hi-Tech Telecom & Security Inc.
Some of the old cameras may be taken from the courthouse and used at other county buildings, such as the Marshall County Jail and the Emergency Management Agency, the chairman added.
The security upgrades may take two to three weeks to complete, but it should not affect typical courthouse operations, the commission said.
