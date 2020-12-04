TUSCALOOSA — Possibly the greatest run in Alabama high school football history saw the Big Red Machine bring home a third consecutive state title.
No. 1 Fyffe rallied from a 16-0 first-quarter deficit to beat No. 9 Montgomery Catholic 21-16 in the Class 3A Super 7 state championship game Thursday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Red Devils scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to claim their first state crown in 3A. It’s their first season as a 3A program.
Fyffe has posted a 100-3 record since 2014. Head coach Paul Benefield’s team won 2A titles in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Red Devils (15-0) lost in the 2A finals in 2015. They extended their winning streaks to 45 games overall and 15 in the state playoffs, both school records.
Fyffe senior Ike Rowell delivered a sensational performance to claim the most valuable player award. He rushed 36 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns, completed 5-of-7 passes for 155 yards and returned five kickoffs for 104 yards.
“First of all, I want to thank the Lord Jesus Christ for making this season possible for all of us and keeping us all healthy,” Benefield said.
“Catholic had a great team, and we didn’t know if we could stay with them or not. These guys have no quit in them, and I knew that coming down here. It’s not like a surprise to me. It’s really a special group of kids.”
Rowell’s 3-yard TD run and Brody Dalton’s extra point cut Fyffe’s deficit to 16-13 with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter.
Justin Stiefel made a great interception at his 29-yard line on the second play after the kickoff.
Fyffe put together a nine-play, 70-yard drive that ended at the 1 when the Knights’ Marcus Dees stopped Rowell for no gain on fourth-and-goal with 5:16 on the clock.
The Red Devils’ defense limited the Knights (12-3) to 4 yards in three rushing plays, forcing a punt.
With 3:05 left, the Red Devils gained a safety when Montgomery Catholic punter Gabe Russo stepped on the back line of the end zone. The two points trimmed it to 16-15.
Benefield threw his red flag to challenge the play, because the ruling on the field was no safety. The call on the field was overturned after the officials reviewed it.
Following the free kick, Fyffe launched its title-winning drive from its 33-yard line. Rowell hit Dalton for 34 yards to the Knights’ 33-yard line, and he followed with a 29-yard completion to Dalton, who caught it in a crowd at the 4 for a first-and-goal.
Rowell rushed 2 yards for the decisive touchdown with 1:03 remaining. The two-point conversion failed, but Fyffe owned its first lead of the game at 21-16.
The Knights reached the Fyffe 34-yard line on their final drive. With seven seconds to go, a scrambling Caleb McCreary heaved the ball to the end zone, and it bounced off a teammate and fell incomplete on the last play of the thrilling contest.
“After we go through all we do in the summer, I mean, how could you give up after you go through all that? We just kept playing,” Rowell said of the Red Devils’ improbable rally.
The first quarter belonged to the Knights. D.J. Carter returned the opening kickoff 65 yards to the Fyffe 25, where Stiefel made a touchdown-saving tackle.
Rowell picked off a pass in the end zone, but a questionable pass interference penalty against another Fyffe defender wiped out Rowell’s theft.
Montgomery Catholic’s Judd Osten nailed a 26-yard field goal with 9:25 left, making it 3-0.
The Knights marched 76 yards in 10 plays on their second series. McCreary capped the drive with a 13-yard scoring pass to Myles Butler with 3:16 to go. They missed the extra point.
Fyffe followed by going three-and-out, and Stiefel punted 38 yards to the Knights’ 44. On the next play, Butler caught a wide-receiver screen pass from McCreary and took it 56 yards to the end zone. Osten’s extra point gave Montgomery Catholic a 16-0 cushion with 41 seconds remaining in the first period.
The Red Devils didn’t gain a first down in the opening quarter.
Fyffe drove 64 yards in eight plays for its first points. Rowell opened the drive with a 19-yard carry, and he contributed a 13-yard completion to Dalton. Rowell’s sixth carry of the drive went 4 yards for a TD with 2:33 left, trimming it to 16-6.
The Knights blocked Dalton’s extra point.
Montgomery Catholic took the kickoff and marched to a first-and-goal at the Fyffe 4. Fyffe was penalized for a substitution infraction, moving the ball to the 2. Red Devils’ linebacker Ty Bell then stopped T.J. Dudley for no gain, forcing the Knights to burn a timeout with nine seconds to go.
McCreary threw an incompletion on second-and-goal. Rowell blocked a Knights’ field goal on third-and-goal, and he picked it up and returned it 78 yards for an apparent touchdown. However, Knights’ head coach Aubrey Blackwell threw his challenge flag, arguing the play clock expired before the ball was snapped.
The officials reviewed the play and reversed the call on the field, wiping out Rowell’s return and penalizing the Knights for delay of game. Montgomery Catholic sent its offense back on the field, and excellent coverage by Stiefel forced an incompletion on the final play of the first half.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Benefield said. “I don’t know hardly what to say or how to put it. It’s a group of kids who love one another and keep fighting for one another, and you saw that today. We’re not a come-from-behind type team. It’s amazing. Amazing group of kids … 45 in a row.”
Dalton caught three passes for 76 yards, and Justin Stiefel had two receptions for 79 yards.
Hunter Gillilan led the Red Devils with seven tackles. Brodie Hicks had six, Austin Mulligan 4 ½ and Stiefel four.
McCreary completed 14-of-24 passes for 188 yards and two TDs. Butler caught six passes for 109 yards. Jeremiah Cobb led the Knights with 87 yards rushing on 19 attempts.
Dudley’s eight tackles paced the Knights.
