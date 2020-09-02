Dear Editor,
According to news reports, thousands of live chicks shipped through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) have arrived dead in recent weeks following rapid cuts to mail delivery operations. Even with all the talk about what’s going on at USPS, it likely comes as a surprise to most people that the agency ships fragile, day-old chicks and other animals as if they have no more value than junk mail. Animals are not merchandise, yet the USPS treats them as such. For baby alligators, frogs, lizards, fish, and other cold-blooded species, the agency even states that they “Must not require any food, water, or attention during transport.”
Over the years, PETA has received calls from postal employees to report careless handling and apathetic control over these boxes of living beings. On the receiving end, appalled whistleblowers have reported boxes filled with dead and dying animals.
Anyone who has received a mangled package or a torn-open letter knows the risks the post office is exposing these vulnerable animals to. The post office’s struggles are real, but putting revenue above the lives of animals is no way to endear customers to its service. This is a mailing option that must be eliminated.
Jennifer O’Connor
PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia
