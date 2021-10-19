The Albertville Museum is hosting a “spirit stroll” Saturday, Oct. 23, to celebrate the spooky season just in time for Halloween.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Museum Chairman Danny Maltbie said this year’s guided tour through Albertville’s downtown area will include many never-before told stories of the town’s haunted history.
“The majority of everything will be new stories that I haven’t told before,” he said. “And we’ll start with our resident ghost here at the museum.”
After leaving the museum, the stroll will make its first stop at the Marshall County Courthouse where Maltbie said he’s recently learned of some strange occurrences that have been reported related to a blacksmith shop that used to be located there.
“Somebody that worked in there [the courthouse], he said that after hours at night, he would be up there by himself and he said there’s all kinds of stuff that goes on in there,” Maltbie told The Reporter.
From the courthouse, the tour will continue down East Main Street toward the old train depot by the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, which is rumored to be the home of a child spirit, and back toward the museum.
“It’s not going to be a big walk, but there’s going to be a lot of history involved in this walk,” Maltbie said.
He said the stroll should last about an hour with more or less stops depending on time and weather. In the event of rain, he said the stories will be told inside the museum.
“We’re going to learn about some history, and we’re going to learn about some people who supposedly still roam our streets,” he said.
