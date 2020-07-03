June 26

John Nichols, 33, of Albertville, fourth-degree theft of property

Carol Ferguson, 61, of Albertville, fourth-degree theft of property

Gary Tipton, 44, of Guntersville, on a warrant

Chad Christy, 36, of toney, fourth-degree theft of property

Jessica Brice, 40, of Odenville, fourth-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Aaron Dillard, 29, of Huntsville, failure of a sex offender to provide identity and a failure to appear warrant

Christopher Waldrep, 37, of Alexandria, carrying a pistol unlawfully

Jeremiah Clark, 20, of Gadsden, second-degree possession of marijuana

Chandler Poss, 29, of Altoona, carrying a pistol unlawfully

June 27

Robert Thomas, 42, of Blountsville, carrying a pistol unlawfully

Stepfanie Cook, 32, of Boaz, on a hold for another agency

Pedro Morales, 31, of Nashville, driving under the influence

June 28

Frankie Gaspar, 28, of Boaz, third-degree domestic violence criminal mischief and resisting arrest

Jewel Cofield, 38, of Guntersville, possession of drug paraphernalia and two failure to appear warrants

Austin Dixon, 20, of Langston, fourth-degree theft of property

Ryan Motes, 28, of Boaz, third-degree domestic violence

Mary Gilbert, 44, of Boaz, third-degree domestic violence, and a failure to appear warrant

June 29

Jestin Hubbard, 19 of Madison, two failure to appear warrants

June 30

Robert Williamson, 42, of Boaz, public intoxication

Jessie Cox, 44 of Boaz, obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct

