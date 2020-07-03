June 26
John Nichols, 33, of Albertville, fourth-degree theft of property
Carol Ferguson, 61, of Albertville, fourth-degree theft of property
Gary Tipton, 44, of Guntersville, on a warrant
Chad Christy, 36, of toney, fourth-degree theft of property
Jessica Brice, 40, of Odenville, fourth-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance
Aaron Dillard, 29, of Huntsville, failure of a sex offender to provide identity and a failure to appear warrant
Christopher Waldrep, 37, of Alexandria, carrying a pistol unlawfully
Jeremiah Clark, 20, of Gadsden, second-degree possession of marijuana
Chandler Poss, 29, of Altoona, carrying a pistol unlawfully
June 27
Robert Thomas, 42, of Blountsville, carrying a pistol unlawfully
Stepfanie Cook, 32, of Boaz, on a hold for another agency
Pedro Morales, 31, of Nashville, driving under the influence
June 28
Frankie Gaspar, 28, of Boaz, third-degree domestic violence criminal mischief and resisting arrest
Jewel Cofield, 38, of Guntersville, possession of drug paraphernalia and two failure to appear warrants
Austin Dixon, 20, of Langston, fourth-degree theft of property
Ryan Motes, 28, of Boaz, third-degree domestic violence
Mary Gilbert, 44, of Boaz, third-degree domestic violence, and a failure to appear warrant
June 29
Jestin Hubbard, 19 of Madison, two failure to appear warrants
June 30
Robert Williamson, 42, of Boaz, public intoxication
Jessie Cox, 44 of Boaz, obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct
