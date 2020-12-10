As cases of coronavirus continue to rise on Sand Mountain, so does the need for COVID-19 testing; a fact that has left at least one local drive-thru testing clinic “covered up” with potentially infected patients.
Outside the Box Healthcare in Boaz has been operating a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic since early on in the pandemic. Medical Assistant Coral Johnson said the clinic has stayed busy from open to close lately as more and more people of all ages line up, oftentimes out to the road, for a COVID test.
A big reason why more people have been getting tested has to do with increased travel over the holidays. Though they show no symptoms, Johnson said many patients have been getting preemptive tests because they were around someone at a family or sporting event who later tested positive for the virus.
“The cases are increasing,” Johnson said. “We’re having more positives each day. In families and households, when one or two people [contract COVID-19], the whole family ends up getting it.”
Johnson said the clinic isn’t allowing anyone with COVID-19 symptoms inside their office without a negative test. Last week, healthcare workers tested as many as 50 patients in a single day, Johnson said.
Once tested, she said results have been coming back within 24-48 hours, even on the weekend. For those testing positive who need treatment, Johnson said doctors have mainly been prescribing a combination of vitamin C and D as well as zinc and a z-pac. For those with breathing issues, doctors have prescribed an albuterol inhaler, she said.
Another local drive-thru clinic, United Doctors Healthcare, also said it has seen an increase in the numbers of testing, but was unable to be reached for further comment before deadline.
As of Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 276,665 cumulative cases statewide with 3,942 deaths. Marshall County reported 6,613 cases and 58 deaths; DeKalb County reporter 4,877 and 43; Etowah reported 6,146 and 69; and Blount reported 2,534 and 44.
