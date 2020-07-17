Boaz City School leaders have spent months planning for the fall opening of the 2020-2021 school year.
Leaders have sought feedback from the Alabama Department of Education, state and local health officials and others to create a plan focused on keeping students and staff as safe and healthy as possible.
On Tuesday, the school system announced its reopening plans on Facebook and the school’s website.
Highlights of the plan include:
• Heightened sanitizing.
• No locker room use.
• No water fountain use. Students will be allowed to bring water bottles to be refilled throughout the day at water fill stations.
• Staggered start and dismissals to limit the number of students in halls and at congested exits.
• Use of face coverings and other personal protective equipment by students and staff members when social distancing is not possible.
• Reconfiguration of desks and chairs to face one way, possibly with partitions in between depending on the situation.
• Lunches taken in classrooms or by grab-and-go options consumed outdoors when weather permits.
• Parents will be encouraged to bring students to school instead of having them ride the bus to limit the number of students on the buses.
• Parents and guardians will not be allowed in school buildings. Students will be brought to vehicles for check-out situations.
• School nursing facilities will have separate spaces to treat suspected COVID-19 cases.
“Our plan which we released this week had input from a wide variety of groups,” Superintendent Todd Haynie said.
“We met with our board, a group of teacher leaders and parents, city leadership, along with our district and school administration. We also met with a superintendents’ group consisting of superintendents across north Alabama to compare plans.
“The state plan that was released was used to inform what we were planning to do as a district. Dr. Eric Mackey and his team at the state department have been exceptional in providing any type of support that they could offer during this time.”
Boaz students and parents will have the option to utilize traditional face-to-face school or virtual school alternatives.
“We will have a virtual option for students regardless of the number that sign up,” Haynie said.
“We sent out a survey a few weeks back that was meant to gauge interest in that option. We received feedback from over 1,200 families. At that time, we had approximately 10-12% of respondents express interest in the virtual option. We are aware those numbers may increase and will make any necessary adjustments.
“We have actually started the virtual registration process at this time and that information can be found on the homepage on our district website located directly under the BCSS Guide to Reopening.”
Additionally, students will receive all necessary school supplies at no cost, Haynie said.
“In years past our parents were asked to pick up supply lists from our various schools and purchase basic school supplies. This year we are not asking them to do that,” Haynie said.
“Our district is able to do this with leftover federal funds that we were able to carry over from this past school year. Due to all that has been happening around us, we felt like this was our best use for this money.”
