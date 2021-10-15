Johnny Mack Spence
Albertville
Johnny Mack Spence, 64, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
A memorial service was Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Mr. Spence was born in Marshall County on Feb. 12, 1957, where he lived his whole life. He loved going to flea markets and trade days. He was a giver, all the things he bought, he gave away to other people. He also enjoyed working on lawn mowers and other small engines. He was a roofer by trade but had to retire early because of a total hip replacement.
Mr. Spence was preceded in death by his father, Irby William Spence; his precious mother, Emma Cordelia Spence; brother, David William Spence; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his sisters, Joanne Underwood, Doris Bryant, Glenda (William) Lemaster; brothers, Gary (Kathy) Lane and Frankie Spence; uncles, Daniel Spence and Cecil Champion; aunts, Audrey Spence Hood and Dot Clemons (Rick); nieces and nephews, Terri (Jay) Calhoun, Emily (Jonathan) Pate, Josh (Cierra) Underwood, Tabitha (Adrian) Horton, Serena Lane, John Uptagraft, Zandra Lemaster, William (Brittany) Lemaster, and Megan (Chris) Davis; special nieces and nephews, Amy Spence, Irby Spence, Zachary Spence, and Tiffany Spence. He is also survived by a host of cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Mack will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Norma Oliver Terrell
Boaz
Norma Oliver Terrell, 82, passed away Oct. 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born Norma Carol Oliver in Boaz, Alabama on December 21, 1938, to her loving parents, Inez and Arlie Oliver. She graduated from Boaz High School in 1956 and Snead Junior College in 1958. After graduation, Norma married Carl Jack Terrell also of Boaz on June 15, 1958. They enjoyed 59 happily married years together.
Norma and Carl began their married life in Boaz. Norma was working for Marshall Space Flight Center and commuting to/from Huntsville daily for work. In 1962 they both had jobs in Huntsville and moved there permanently. They enjoyed traveling, making new friends, and visiting lifelong friends, Alabama ballgames and hosting parties in their home and garden.
Norma was a career federal employee of NASA at Marshall Space Flight Center, supporting a wide range of space and science developmental programs and the Space Shuttle System. She was known as a “gatekeeper.” Ever protective of the schedules of the team she supported, visitors, which she usually called by name, had to first get through Norma to spend time with any engineer. She was always dressed in style in her fashionable suits and high heel shoes.
In Huntsville, Norma was a member of Southside Baptist Church participating in the adult choir and playing the autoharp for the children’s choir. She and Carl joined Weatherly Heights Baptist Church in 1975. Weatherly became their church home, and they loved their church family. Norma was a member of the adult choir and led the music committee during the acquisition of the beautiful pipe organ in the new sanctuary.
After retirement from NASA, Norma could work full time on her love of gardening. Her garden was a work of art that she loved sharing with others. Plants were dug up, divided, and given to friends. Even today you will find Norma’s “babies” in gardens all over Huntsville. She secured her Master Gardener Certification in 1993 and could often be found at the Huntsville Botanical Garden sharing her gifts to help the garden grow.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Carl, her parents, Arlie and Inez Oliver, and her sister, Sue Oliver Thomas. She is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne (Art) Metcalf of Athens, Alabama, and Stacy (Mark) Frank of Sandy Springs Georgia; and granddaughter, Olivia Frank of Sandy Springs Georgia. Norma’s greatest joy in her last years came from her beloved granddaughter Olivia Frank. Olivia’s notables were quickly attached within her view and she loved sharing this with her friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held in Huntsville at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to Weatherly Heights Baptist Church Music Department or the Huntsville Botanical Garden.
D. Wayne Holcomb
Boaz
Mr. D. Wayne Holcomb, 82, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his residence.
Services were Friday, October 15, 2021, at Pleasant Hill #1 Baptist Church with Bro. Bruce Campbell officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill #1 Cemetery.
Mr. Holcomb is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Gary W. and Karen Holcomb, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Tim White, of Boaz; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and a brother, Donald Holcomb, of Shady Grove .
Christopher Allen Grizzard
Albertville
Christopher Allen Grizzard, 40, of Albertville, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Mar-shall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Larry Mann and Rev. Matthew Tidmore officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Brittany Grizzard; sons, Landon Rollins Grizzard and Weston Grizzard; mother, Glenda Vincent (Joe); father, Robert Nigel Grizzard (Susie); grandmother, Jo Grizzard; brothers, Tim Vincent (Christy), Corey Grizzard (Tequila), Casey Vincent (Mandy), Trevor Grizzard (Cecelie) and Tyler Grizzard (Harley); sister, Terri Ball (Ken); special uncle, Michael Burks; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the family for Chris’s son; Weston.
Delores Patricia “Pat” Farmer Hall
Formerly of Albertville
Delores Patricia “Pat” Farmer Hall, formerly of Albertville, died Oct. 11, 2021.
Services were Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Chapel of Berryhill Funeral Home with burial in Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville.
Survivors include a daughter Shannon Hall Shelton; sister, Anita Gay Farmer; brother, Gary Randall Farmer and his wife, Trish; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, friends, family and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Hospice Family Care or First Baptist Church or Huntsville Botanical Gardens.
John Wayne Ellison
Attalla
John Wayne Ellison, 73, of Attalla, has died.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Brannon Ellison; sons, Bryon (Christina) and Brannon (Me-gan) Ellison; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons; brother-in-law, Eric (Kim) Brannon; sister-in-law, Diane Ellison; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services were Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Fisher Creek Church in Attalla. The Revs. Jason Hall-mark, Jimmy Umphrey and Josh Brannon officiated. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Kenneth Lang Jr.
Albertville
Kenneth Lang, Jr. “Fast Eddie,” 26, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
The family has chosen cremation; a memorial service to be planned at a later date. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Brittany Lane; stepdaughters, Brylee and KeKe; father, Kenneth Edward Lang, Jr. (Bethany); mother, Joy Copeland; sisters, Jayden Lang and Lexi Stewart; brothers, Timothy Lang and Isaiah Thomas; and grandparent, Lynn Batey.
Lisa Ann DeBord
Scottsboro
Lisa Ann DeBord, 55, of Scottsboro, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Highlands Hospital in Scottsboro.
Funeral services were Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Steve Layne officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie DeBord; children, Michael Shelton (Bridgette), DeAnna Scott (Craig Smith) and Matthew Debord; stepdaughter, Tabatha Smith (Doug Martin); five grandchildren; mother and stepfather, JoAnn and Frankie Wooten; sisters, Beverly Cooper, Laura Young (Geoffrey) and Tam-my Goins (Steve); and brothers, Mark Griffith, Ronnie and William Pick.
Kyle W. Reaves
Albertville
Kyle W. Reaves, 84, of Albertville, died Oct. 12, 2021, at his home.
Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Solitude Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Joey Cannady officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sons, Kyle Reaves (Susan) and Eric Reaves (Angie); the mother of his sons, Mary Sue Reaves; and five grandchildren.
———
