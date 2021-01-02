For years after becoming a Christian, I heard about the “glory” of God. It’s one of those words you think you have a general idea of what it means, but it almost defies defining. While a student in seminary, I needed a subject for a paper to write so I chose to do a study on glory. It is doxa in the original language.
Recently I ran across the notes I had taken doing research in a spiral bound notebook. The amazing thing was not that I found the notebook, but that I could actually read my writing. Back then, my handwriting was neat and legible. Ask anyone that knows me now and that would be a shock. My handwriting now is somewhere between hen scratching and a physician.
To help us understand the glory of God, it will be beneficial to see how glory is used in reference to people and other objects.
Did you know even certain cars have a glory? Let me illustrate. My love for cars began at a young age. My parents tell of how as a toddler I would stand up in the back seat of our car while driving, and say “ca ca” every time I saw a car. Yes that was in the day before car seats.
While looking at car stuff on the internet, I discovered a man named Charles Phoenix, who loves mid century modern cars. He is able to find some of the most amazing cars from that era. He makes a video, describing the details of that particular car. He is hilarious and so over the top. He can hardly contain himself, like a kid in a candy shop.
My reason for bringing this into our discussion is that almost every video begins, “Behold the glory.” As he continues, he will say something like, “More, so much more.” And then he proceeds with his video tour describing and noting each little detail. If I were teaching/preaching on this subject rather than just writing about it, I would include one of his video clips.
What is the glory of a mid-century modern vehicle? Many vehicles from that time were works of art and not just appliances on wheels, as many are today. There was a splendor about them that is difficult to describe. The appearance of them was greater than the sum total of their parts. The shapes, angles, chrome, dashboards, interior and body color somehow all blend together to give each vehicle a certain “glory.”
Glory is also used in reference to the human body and our future heavenly bodies.
In the great resurrection chapter of I Corinthians 15, Paul refers to the glory of human beings.
“There are also heavenly bodies and earthly bodies but the glory of the heavenly is one, and the glory of the earthly is another.” I Corinthians 15:40.
This is part of his discussion about the resurrection of the dead. Some suggest the heavenly body is a reference to angels. That is unlikely since he is using metaphors here concerning the resurrection of the dead. By the way, believers do not become angels when they die.
The glory of the human body is not nearly what it used to be in Garden of Eden before Adam and Eve disobeyed God and were ejected from that garden. Yet it still has a certain glory about it. The human body is an amazing creation of God. For this reason those who wish to be doctors and other medical personnel spend many years in school learning all about it. In Psalm 139:14-16, David give thanks to God as he realizes how “fearfully and wonderfully made” he is.
The glory of a person is sometimes referred to as his persona. In other words, one’s glory is a combination of his personality/temperament, character, his spirit, and body, even including the voice, etc. The sum total may be greater than all the individual aspects.
So Paul’s point in I Corinthians 15:40 is that if you think the glory our earthly bodies is something, just wait until you receive your heavenly body. It will have a glory that surpasses the earthly one.
Paul discusses how even the sun, moon, and stars have a certain glory, and each one is different. “There is one glory of the sun, and another glory of the moon, and another glory of the stars; for star differs from one star in glory.”
I Corinthians 15:41
Just as doctors spend years in school studying the human body, astronomers also spend years in school learning about the celestial bodies that God created in our universe. As I am writing this, I am enjoying the glory of the sun as it shines in through the windows and warms my body on a chilly December day. While we cannot look directly at the sun with the naked eye, the sun rays are simply a visible manifestation of the true essence of the sun. The moon has its own glory, as well as the stars that shine at night.
So what is the glory of God? It is the manifestation of his very essence. It is a glory that belongs to him and him alone. It is his divine nature. His glory is the radiation of who he really is.
So what about the reference to his glory in the Christmas story in Luke 1:9? “And an angel of the Lord suddenly stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them; and they were terribly frightened.” One commentator says this: “This was not just a great light but such a glorious splendor as used to represent the presence of God, often attended with a host of angels.”
You may recall other such manifestations of the divine presence in Scripture: to Moses at the “burning” bush; the pillar of fire and the cloud that accompanied the Israelites in the wilderness; in the tabernacle and later the permanent temple; Jesus’ transfiguration with Moses and Elijah; to Paul the road to Damascus.
The glory of the Lord in the Christmas story was God’s actual presence. God’s glory has been and is being revealed in other ways. We will take a look at that next time. Merry Christmas!
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
