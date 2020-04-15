The City of Boaz has taken steps to help prevent storm victims from becoming targets of contractor fraud.
Tuesday afternoon, the Nick Borden, city building inspector, issued a public notice announcing the requirement of “all contractors and any business performing work for the public for profit in any storm damaged areas to hold a Boaz City Business license.”
“This will help [ensure] we have qualified people performing these task[s] and will help eliminate citizens being affected by scams of fraudulent activity,” he said in the statement.
To avoid being wronged, Borden suggested storm victims ask to see their prospective contractor’s license card and/or state license number. Victims should also follow up by asking if the contractor holds a business license in Boaz and if they’re insured — and don’t forget to ask for proof, he said.
After terms for work have been agreed upon, Borden said to ask if a permit had been obtained for the structure. Permit fees will be waived in areas that suffered from storm damage.
For more information, contact Borden’s office at 256-593-0241.
