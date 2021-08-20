This is an opinion piece.
I dare say any friend of Randell Jarrell’s thought Randell was their best friend, because he had that kind of impact on your life.
On Aug. 18, 2001, Randell passed away in his sleep at his beautiful home in Cherokee Ridge. I forgot that he was only 54, which is my age. His death left a void that can’t be filled, because there was only one William Randell Jarrell.
Randell and L.B., his wonderful wife and best friend, were 18 or 19 when they married. Their family soon expanded to include daughters Kim and Stacey. A devoted husband and father, I remember Randell talking about walking from Guntersville to Arab to catch a ride to work. He did it because he had no better option at the time to provide a living for his family.
Later in his life, Randell’s dedication and work ethic paid off, giving him a job opportunity that allowed him to make his family financially secure. The Lord richly blessed Randell, and he generously shared those blessings with countless others, including me and my brother, Jeff.
The Allen brothers and Jarrells traveled countless miles to watch Alabama football during the coach Gene Stallings’ era from 1990-96. Randell never, and I mean never, let us pick up the tab at dinner, and he made certain we always ate steak when the Tide won.
Randell didn’t like fish or seafood, which I thought was funny for a man who grew up in Eastlake at Guntersville. He used to say, “Hickey, I ain’t eating nothing that comes out of the water.”
Randell became close friends with three members of Coach Stallings’ staff — Randy Ross, Larry Kirksey and the late Gerald Jack. Another of Randell’s good friends was Rick Moody, the longtime Alabama women’s basketball coach. The two met during Rick’s days as Guntersville’s varsity boys basketball coach.
Family, the Crimson Tide, his church and golf were Randell’s loves. He was an active member of The Fellowship in Albertville and gave hours and hours of his time to help build the church’s original sanctuary.
An outstanding golfer, Randell seemed to have a photographic memory of the courses he played. During his life, he had the opportunity to play some of the top courses in the nation, like The Tournament Players Club at Sawgrass in Florida.
L.B. shared a Facebook post about Randell on the 20th anniversary of his death. Among the words she wrote were, “One of my best memories of Randell was he never said goodbye on the phone. He would say, “Bud, if you need me just call.” He meant every word.”
I sure wish I could call him one more time.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
Log In
