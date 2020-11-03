Crossville senior running back Colton Adkins is the final Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award winner for the 2020 high school football season.
Adkins’ performance helped the Lions beat archrival Geraldine 21-12 in the 99th Battle of Skirum Creek. The Lions ended Geraldine’s three-game winning streak in the series.
Adkins led Crossville with 158 yards rushing on 33 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run that gave CHS a 21-12 advantage with 6:43 left in the game. He also contributed seven tackles on defense and recovered an onside kickoff.
Other top performances from the games of Oct. 30 were:
Crossville Lions
Crossville’s offense generated 374 yards rushing behind the dominating play of its line.
“It’s the best offensive line unit as a whole group that I’ve ever coached,” CHS head coach Dusty Darnell said.
Crossville’s linemen are tight end Oswaldo Torres, guard Fernando Guzman, center Chris Lopez, strong guard Alfonso Lopez, inside tackle Javier Corona and outside tackle Joni Diaz.
“Those guys have started every game since Plainview week,” Darnell said. “Ben Fountaine filled in for Joni Diaz a few games.”
Kolby Lesley gained 75 yards on 11 carries, and Steven Juan had 57 on five attempts against Geraldine.
“We felt all year we’ve been real close,” Darnell said. “The Plainview game we were handicapped, because we had a lot of guys out, but we were real close. The West Point game, we really controlled the line of scrimmage. We were looking forward to the Sardis and Douglas games [the Lions received forfeit wins for both due to COVID-19 quarantines].
“We controlled the line of scrimmage last week against Pell City [in a game of no record]. I think it gave us a lot of confidence playing that 6A caliber school. I’m proud of these guys.”
Lesley and Dekota Causey recovered fumbles for the Lions, whose defense surrendered a season-low 12 points. Crossville stopped Geraldine’s last two drives of the game with interceptions by Alex Chacon and Hunter Haston.
Guntersville Wildcats
Class 5A, No. 5 Guntersville completed an unbeaten regular season by trouncing archrival Albertville 54-0 in the 106th renewal of the state’s oldest prep rivalry.
The Wildcats’ 54 points are the most by either team in series history. The 54-point margin of victory is also the greatest in the rivalry, which began in 1914.
Running back Logan Pate rushed 18 times for 230 yards and four touchdowns, including scores of 59 and 46 yards.
Cole McCarty finished 12-of-21 passing for 158 yards and two TDs, one each to Jack Harris and Cooper Davidson.
Harris caught four passes for 93 yards and became the first Wildcat to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
Jerrell Williamson returned a fumble 86 yards for a touchdown.
Boaz Pirates
Making his first start at quarterback, eighth-grader Tyler Pierce threw for 96 yards and completed a two-point conversion pass to Eli Jacobs in Boaz’s 27-8 setback to Arab.
Kadin Bennefield rushed for 83 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown, for the Pirates.
Douglas Eagles
Dakota Stewart rushed for 87 yards, including a 46-yard TD run, in Douglas’ 21-14 loss to Pisgah. It was the first meeting between the teams since 1979.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Geraldine junior quarterback Bo Harper passed for 121 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown toss to Caleb Hall, in a loss to Crossville.
