This is an editorial piece.
By now, it’s safe to assume that if you haven’t gotten that vaccine for COVID-19, then you probably don’t want it.
Judging by Alabama’s low vaccine rate, which was 35% as of Tuesday, that describes a lot of people in our state. Maybe you’ve got a good reason to not get the vaccine or maybe you just plain don’t want to.
And that’s understandable.
As if the data surrounding coronovairus itself wasn’t confusing enough, the information about the vaccine was doubly so, especially at the start.
Since then, it’s gotten politicized like everything else seems to these days, so naturally being told to inject something into your body by your political foe, and being insulted and threatened if you don’t, was something to resist.
But we’ve also gotten more data on the vaccine now and how effective and safe it is.
Despite the data, or because of it, people are still arguing about it.
We at The Reporter have our own opinions about masks and vaccines, but we certainly don’t want to convince you of anything with our unqualified medical advice.
That’s your doctor’s job.
So talk to your doctor about the vaccine, about masks, about anything you need to know. Get a different perspective if you haven’t changed your mind or updated your inputs since COVID began.
You still might not want the vaccine. That’s your choice, and no one should make you feel lesser for going that route. But at least you’ll have a more informed perspective.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board.
