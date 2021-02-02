Geraldine continued its winning ways, taking down Crossville on Friday, then putting on an offensive showcase Monday against Ider to reach 19-5 on the season.
The Bulldogs shut down Crossville on Friday, earning a 59-33 win over the Lions, and seeing a pair of double-doubles in the win.
Ridge Berry and Griffin Knight were the key cogs in the victory, with Berry netting a game-high 12 while pulling in 10 rebounds, while Knight added 11 and 10. Kaejuan Huntley added 10 in the victory, while Colt Lusher and Jaxon Colvin each added eight on the offensive end.
Defensively, the Bulldogs put the clamps on in the first half, holding the Lions to 14 first-half points.
“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but I thought we played pretty good defensively,” Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said. “That’s something we’ve been working on heading into the postseason.”
Harley Hicks led the way for Crossville in defeat, scoring 11.
Two nights later, the Bulldogs continued their winning ways, blitzing Ider with a first-half offensive outburst on the way to a 89-59, their third-consecutive victory.
The Bulldogs racked up 52 points in the first half to build a 28-point halftime lead, cruising the rest of the way.
Redick Smith led four Bulldogs in double figures in the way, tallying a game-high 18 points, while Colvin netted 17. Knight had his second consecutive double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Connor Johnson chipped in with 11 points.
Jesse Massey led four players for Ider in double figures, scoring 14 in defeat.
The Bulldogs return to the court tonight, looking for win No. 20 against Sardis.
