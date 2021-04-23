This is an opinion piece.
I love coffee, but perhaps not as much as my dog does.
It’s happened only a few times. I set my coffee on the table, leave the room or turn my back for a minute only to catch Teddy, my goofy 100-pound Labradoodle, with his snout stuck in my mug lapping up the coffee as fast as he can.
My wife and I have joked that he’s developed a caffeine addiction. He’s chewed up empty paper coffee cups and even attempted to do the same to my metal thermos, all to get at some joe.
The one coffee caper that takes the cake happened on a peaceful Sunday morning. I think enough time has passed now where I can laugh at it, but at the time, I was seething.
Dunkin Doughnuts in Albertville had recently opened, so my wife and I got some baked goods and coffee. We returned home and had barely sat down to enjoy our meal when Teddy, who was inside, started howling at the back door. As deafening as his bark is, we try to ignore it if we can. I looked out to see what the problem was and there was Moana, our other dog — a little chow chow mix — outside the fence ready to make a break for it.
I sat my coffee on the table, jumped up and ran outside to catch her. She’s usually good about coming to me when she gets loose, but not this day.
She led me on lengthy chase around Sand Mountain Park and beyond into another neighborhood. If she hadn’t cornered herself in someone’s yard, I don’t know if we ever would have caught her, but we finally did.
I was suddenly sweaty, dangerously out of breath and ready to pass out. Luckily my wife came up in the car and took us all home. I couldn’t wait to get back to the couch and finish my coffee.
I bet you already know what happened next.
The Dunkin coffee cup that was more than half full when I left was now in tatters on the floor; the coffee, all gone. Teddy had at least cleaned that part up himself.
He was lying down looking content as if nothing had happened, as if he and his sister Moana didn’t plan that whole thing just so he could get my coffee.
I didn’t talked to him the rest of the day, and we’ve since switched him to decaf.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. Email: daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
