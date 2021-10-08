A Boaz man was charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Matthew Mann, 35, of Boaz, allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s car on North Carlisle Street in Albertville on Sept. 29.
Police reports indicate the couple had broken up, but Mann broke into the woman’s vehicle, setting fire to the console. Minor damage was reported to the car, Smith said.
Mann was arrested and charged with arson of a vehicle and breaking and entering a vehicle. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $100,000 bond.
