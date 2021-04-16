Despite having just one player on the roster with Sectional experience, the Sardis girl’s tennis team continued their local dominance over the past week, claiming their fifth consecutive Sectional title at Boaz High School on Thursday, racking up 57 out of a possible 63 points, the most under they’ve ever scored under current head coach Amanda Johnson, and earning yet another trip to the State Tournament next week in Mobile.
“We had our first practice in January, and coach Dustin Young helps me coach the girl’s team, and we just kind of laughed and thought this would be a rebuilding year,” Johnson said. “And we talked to them and started working, and really over the last three weeks they’ve really peaked and improved, and they spent a lot of time on the court.”
The Lions’ roster features no seniors, and just one junior, but that didn’t stop the team from dominating the girls’ side of play, winning five of the six singles flights, then two of the three doubles flights.
Those flight winners for the Lions included Carolina Johnson at No. 1 singles, McKenzie Williams at No. 2 singles, Mary Royal at No. 3 singles, Jayden Johnson at No. 5 singles, and Reagan Handley at No. 6 singles. Doubles winners for the Lions were the duo of Caroline Johnson at Williams at No. 1, and Jayden Johnson and Handley at No. 6.
“It says a lot about the determination of these girls, no team wants to be the first one to lose after that first team won, so each year they just step up, fill in the gaps, and plays hard. I was really proud of this team because this team only had one returning starter that had played a sectional tournament before because of COVID,” Johnson added. “We had five people who moved into the Top-6 that had never played a sectional before, and never played under that pressure, but they all stepped up and played big.”
With another Sectional title in the books, the Lions turn their attention to State, where tough competition and a tournament that is often dominated by private schools awaits, but the Lions hope that the young team can rise to the occasional and play well among the public schools.
“Our goal, we’ve been the last four years, our goal is to be the top public school, and one year maybe with this team or in the future we can make a run,” Johnson concluded. “But there’s a lot of private schools mixed in with us and they’re hard to compete with, so our goal to always be the top public school. Even though we have a young team I told them that we’ll go and try to win the matches that we can win, and if can do that, we’ll hopefully show out a little bit.”
The other girls’ team to qualify for state at the event was Guntersville, with the Wildcats reaching the final in seven of the nine flights, and claiming two titles, with the team racking up 39 points, 13 clear of third-place Douglas.
The runner-up finish sends Guntersville to the State tournament for the first time in six years.
“That was our No. 1 goal at the beginning of the season,” coach Gaylon Tuggle said. “The girls have worked hard this year towards that goal, and that hard work paid off. The team did an awesome job through the whole season and in the tournament, we were in seven of the nine finals, so everyone contributed to our runner-up finish.”
Flight winners for the ‘Cats included Perry Stewart at No. 4 singles, who continued her undefeated singles season, and then Perry and Ella Rutland captured the No. 2 doubles title, where they are also undefeated.
“Perry and Ella, they have been a steady force so to speak, which has been the case for the entire team,” Tuggle added. “They’ve been consistent throughout the year and met any challenges they’ve had.”
With a trip to state booked, Tuggle said the team hasn’t discussed goals yet, but that with the goal of getting their accomplished, they hope to raise a few eyebrows in their time in Mobile.
“Our goal was to get there,” Tuggle concluded. “This is the first time in six years the team has qualified, so that was the goal, was to get there. Now it’s like, what can we accomplish while we’re there? A lot depends on the draw you get, it’s a partially blind draw, but we hope to score some points and make a little noise while we’re there.”
In addition to the Guntersville girls heading to state, they’ll be joined by their boys counterparts, with the boys’ team capturing the team title at the event, scoring 48 points to edge runner-up Cherokee County by 14 points.
The Wildcats reached the final in five singles flights, and all three doubles flights, winning two doubles titles, and two singles titles along the way.
Title winners for the Guntersville boys included Colton Holt at No. 4 singles, Ashton Storey at No. 5 singles, the doubles duo of Elisha Sims and John Michael Weaver at No. 1 doubles, and the Colton Holt and Raj Patel pairing at No. 3 singles.
The Douglas boys finished third at the event, just 12 points back of Cherokee County for runner-up, but will be represented at the State Tournament by No. 1 singles standout, Masen Howard.
At the sectional meet, if a player wins the No. 1 singles or doubles crown but their team does not qualify, they play in the State Tournament as an individual.
Howard, who entered Sectionals undefeated, continued his dominance at this week’s event, winning both matches in straight sets, including at 6-1, 6-1 victory in the final. In addition to Howard’s individual title, teammate Wesley Hawkins captured the No. 2 singles crown with a straight-set victory as well. That duo then narrowly missed a trip to State as a double team, falling in a tiebreaker in the No. 1 singles final to the Guntersville duo of Sims and Weaver.
Over at the 7A Sectional, both Albertville teams saw their seasons come to an end, with Huntsville and Florence earning trips to the State Tournament on the girl’s side with the Albertville girls finishing third. On the boys’ side Albertville also finished third and had a pair of finals trips at the event, with the No. 2 doubles duo of Sam Barclift and Alex Smith making the last match, with Smith also playing his way into the finals at No. 4 singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.