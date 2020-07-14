Friday, July 17
• Sand Mountain Park & Ampitheater is having a membership drive from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at 505 E McKinney Ave, Albertville, AL 35950. There will be free food and prize giveaways.
Sunday, July 19
• Carnes Chapel SCM on Alabama Highway 278 is having a gospel singing featuring the Detty Sisters starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. For more information call 256-388-9468.
Saturday, August 25
• The Boaz Chamber of Commerce is having a Back to School Bash at the Old Mill Park in Boaz from 6-8 p.m. There will be live music, food and a school supply giveaway.
Ongoing
• The North Broad Street Church of Christ is having a special speaker series Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m.
• Applications for the 2020-21 school year are being taken now Marshall County Head Start Free Preschool Program, ages six weeks to pre-K 4/5. Call: 256-891-3423 for appointment or apply online at capna.org.
• First Baptist Church of Albertville hosts the Great Physican’s Dental Clinic on Fridays each week from 6:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 256-878-2291.
