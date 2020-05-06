On Wednesday, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley released the graduation information for the county’s high schools.
“In an effort to have a traditional graduation ceremony for our seniors, we have purposely waited as long as possible to set graduation dates,” Wigley said. ”We thank you for your patience. We know how important graduation is to our students and our families, and it is our desire to make the ceremonies very special.”
The dates, times and locations of the upcoming graduation ceremonies are as follows:
July 23, 8:30 p.m., Asbury High School Stadium
July 24, 8:30 p.m., Douglas High School Stadium
July 27, 8:30 p.m., DAR High School Burkey Center
July 28, 8:30 p.m., Brindlee Mountain High School Stadium
Wigley said she is working with school principals to finalize details about how many tickets to provide each family based on Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and venue capacity. In the event guidelines change, ticket numbers may be adjusted, she said. During the ceremonies, special honors may be announced when student names are called. High schools may also have a separate awards ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.