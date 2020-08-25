Leigh Dollar will retain her position as mayor of Guntersville after beating opponents Wes Long and Paula Fant Wallace in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Dollar received a total of 1,556 votes while Long and Wallace each received 1,065 and 81, respectively.
The voting totals for Guntersville Council seats were:
District 1 - Shenequah DeBerry, 126; Sanchez Watkins, 182
District 2 - Kyle Atkins, 14; Phillip Kelley, 217; Larry Wilson, 216
District 3 - Denton Gillen, 134; John Myers, 234
District 4 - Rusty Glines, 168; Carson Ray, 378
District 5 - James Maze, 70; Dink Myers, 165
District 6 - Tom Haynie, 142; Rich Russell, 165
District 7 - Claudia Smith, 190; Randy Whitaker, 252
