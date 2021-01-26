Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Red Hill) paid a visit to the Boaz Rotary Club on Wednesday, Jan. 18, where he spoke about important issues regarding the new year and upcoming state legislative session including economic recovery, state lottery and prison reform.
Though every state has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Scofield said Alabama’s budget is in great shape.
“That’s one thing that I am really proud of about our state,” he said. “Most states are not handling the downturn in the economy well financially… The state of Alabama — we’re up.”
Scofield mentioned states like Texas being down nearly $1 billion in its budget, while Alabama was able to budget $7.2 billion in education and $2.4 billion in the general fund in 2020, an increase of $91,527,000 and $169 million, respectively.
“They wonder why that is; because we budget very conservatively in Alabama,” he said.
Scofield explained how one of the first bills he voted for, the Rolling Reserve Act, has helped keep the state in the black. Rather than guessing how much money it will need in its budget for a given year, he said the Rolling Reserve Budget Act forces the legislator to estimate revenues based on an average of what revenues have been for the past 15 years. The government is not allowed to spend above that number. Any revenues received over that amount go into the reserve fund, which can be used to shore up the budget during times when revenues are down.
“If we have a tank or anything plummets, that money can come back in and shore us up so we don’t wind up with another 2011,” he said.
In 2011, Scofield said the state had been spending money like “drunken sailors” operating above its means using stimulus dollars.
“We had to cut like crazy,” he said. “I made a commitment that we’d never be in that situation again.”
Since then, Scofield said the state hasn’t had to spend any fund from its reserve account.
“It’s a restraint… Always remember, the only way to limit government is to limit the amount of money you give it,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot of states have to raise their taxes because of this [pandemic]. We’re not going to have to.”
The Scofield said Alabama’s economy is strong, many businesses have undoubtedly struggled during the pandemic. With that in mind, he said one of the main focuses in the upcoming legislative session would be economic recovery.
“A lot of our businesses have been seriously hurt,” he said. “Especially our restaurants and others have been really, really damaged by [the pandemic].”
He said the three bills he hopes to have passed in the first few weeks of the legislative session would renew the Jobs Act — a state incentive program for businesses to locate or expand in Alabama — address COVID liability concerns and ensure people are not taxed on any stimulus payments they may have received.
Like state and local governments everywhere, Scofield said he awaits to see what changes and potential issues may arise with the new administration with President Joe Biden.
“What we have to focus on is what we can affect,” Scofield said. “What we can affect is the state of Alabama and make sure that we are open for business.”
With companies and businesses leaving states like California and New York, Scofield said it was “critical” for Alabama to be an open and welcoming state for new industry. He mentioned the NASA Space Command moving to Huntsville as an example of that already happening — something states like Colorado and New Mexico are trying to reverse.
“We won that not because of who the President [of the U.S.] was, but because of the quality of life, the infrastructure, the workforce environment in Huntsville, Alabama — that’s what won us space command,” he said.
Aside from budgetary and economic issues, Scofield said the legislature would likely pass a statewide lottery bill — the details of which are yet unknown — as well as tackle the issue of prison reform. Regarding the latter, he said he hoped the state could find a solution with any federal involvement.
“Alabama problems need Alabama solutions,” he said.
Due to rampant overcrowding, he said the state would likely have to build new facilities, but he wants any proposed plans to be “right for the taxpayer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.